Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Press Highlights
2023-04-14 | 03:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Field surveys on the monthly cost of living in Lebanon show staggering increases, with the recent calculation of the costs of public services, such as electricity and telecommunications, amounting to between 40 million and 70 million Lebanese lira, for a minimum of a family of 4 members.  
 
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.  

Meanwhile, the average income supported by increases or emergency grants and aid does not exceed 25 million Lebanese lira per month for workers in the public and private sectors.  

Bearing in mind that about 20 to 30 percent of the total workers receive their salaries partially or fully in US dollars. This gives them a counterbalance to the worsening cost of living, Asharq al-Awsat reported.  

These gaps confirm the credibility of international reports that 80 percent of Lebanon's population lives below the poverty line, and 70 percent of people face difficulties coping with the increasing expenses.  

These numbers put Lebanon in first place in the inflation index. As it recorded the highest inflation rate in food basket prices around the world in annual comparative measurement until the end of the first month of this year, ranking 139 percent annual rate of change in the food price inflation index, surpassing Zimbabwe, which recorded 138 percent, followed by Argentina with a rate of 103 percent, and Iran 73 percent.  

In addition to Lebanon's "recording" of the penultimate rank in the global inflation index, international financial reports indicate that the Lebanese lira tops the list of the worst currencies in terms of negative performance around the world, according to Asharq al-Awsat.
 

Lebanon Economy

Press Highlights

Lebanese Lira

Cost Of Living

Public Services

Inflation

Income

Economic

Crisis

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Australian PM says inflation numbers 'pleasing' amid cost of living pressures

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31

Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb

LBCI
World
2023-03-29

Scrapping food VAT not enough to tackle cost of living crisis, Portuguese say

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
09:18

In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13

From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-12

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’

LBCI
Variety
04:58

OPEC+ cuts risk oil supply deficit, threaten economic recovery

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

LBCI
World
07:01

Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:17

Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change

LBCI
Press Highlights
09:18

In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:37

The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
World
03:05

No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app