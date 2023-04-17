Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

Press Highlights
2023-04-17 | 05:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

The inclusion of an accelerated bill aimed at amending two articles in the Monetary and Credit Law within the agenda of the Lebanese Council of Ministers raised many concerns in economic and public circles, given its sensitivity in light of the collapse of the exchange rate, and the delay in the adoption of a comprehensive rescue plan based on a final agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).      

Concerned banking and financial sources indicated that the amendments would exclusively affect the process of issuing cash, which automatically means that the government is about to propose legislation to issue new categories of banknotes likely to carry the values of half a million and one million Lebanese lira.  

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.     

There is information about parallel trends regarding amendments related to the centralization of the issuance privilege specified in the Central Bank of Lebanon so that it is transferred to the executive authority represented by the Ministry of Finance, or through participatory decision-making and management between the two parties, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.   

The most significant currency category issued and circulated currently amounts to LBP 100,000, which hardly equals one dollar in consumer markets that depend on the current rate in parallel markets. By comparison, before the financial crisis, which worsened since the fall of 2019, the 100,000 note was worth about 66 USD.     

A banking official notes, in contact with Asharq Al-Awsat, that the tendency to legislate the issuance of the half-million and one-million banknotes will automatically reduce the quantities of cash carried to complete consumption operations and pay dues.   

As for the concerns, according to the banking official, they lie in the possibility of legislative “harm” to the independence of the Central Bank, which the Monetary and Credit Law and its subsequent amendments fortify.  

Thus, introducing Article 47 for deliberation and amendment automatically indicates a reconsideration of granting Banque du Liban exclusively the privilege of issuing the stipulated cash.   

This can be deduced by explicitly linking it with Article 10 of the same law, which states that issuing cash is a privilege of the state, and the state can grant this privilege to a central bank it will establish.
 

Lebanon Economy

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Currency

Lebanese Lira

Banque Du Liban

Monetary and Credit Law

Banknotes

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-10

Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21

Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-18

Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-14

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-14

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-13

In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13

From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Beirut Bar Association undermines freedom, summons Legal Agenda director for criticizing new regulation

LBCI
Middle East
08:12

UAE bank ADCB reports record profit in Q1, up 27%

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

Ailing Pakistan elephant survives jumbo diagnosis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:37

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:09

Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns

LBCI
Middle East
02:49

Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app