News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-17 | 05:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
The inclusion of an accelerated bill aimed at amending two articles in the Monetary and Credit Law within the agenda of the Lebanese Council of Ministers raised many concerns in economic and public circles, given its sensitivity in light of the collapse of the exchange rate, and the delay in the adoption of a comprehensive rescue plan based on a final agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Concerned banking and financial sources indicated that the amendments would exclusively affect the process of issuing cash, which automatically means that the government is about to propose legislation to issue new categories of banknotes likely to carry the values of half a million and one million Lebanese lira.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.
There is information about parallel trends regarding amendments related to the centralization of the issuance privilege specified in the Central Bank of Lebanon so that it is transferred to the executive authority represented by the Ministry of Finance, or through participatory decision-making and management between the two parties, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.
The most significant currency category issued and circulated currently amounts to LBP 100,000, which hardly equals one dollar in consumer markets that depend on the current rate in parallel markets. By comparison, before the financial crisis, which worsened since the fall of 2019, the 100,000 note was worth about 66 USD.
A banking official notes, in contact with Asharq Al-Awsat, that the tendency to legislate the issuance of the half-million and one-million banknotes will automatically reduce the quantities of cash carried to complete consumption operations and pay dues.
As for the concerns, according to the banking official, they lie in the possibility of legislative “harm” to the independence of the Central Bank, which the Monetary and Credit Law and its subsequent amendments fortify.
Thus, introducing Article 47 for deliberation and amendment automatically indicates a reconsideration of granting Banque du Liban exclusively the privilege of issuing the stipulated cash.
This can be deduced by explicitly linking it with Article 10 of the same law, which states that issuing cash is a privilege of the state, and the state can grant this privilege to a central bank it will establish.
Lebanon Economy
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Currency
Lebanese Lira
Banque Du Liban
Monetary and Credit Law
Banknotes
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-10
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-10
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21
Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21
Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-18
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-18
Lebanon's currency is deteriorating hysterically: Abou Haidar
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-13
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-13
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13
From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:09
Beirut Bar Association undermines freedom, summons Legal Agenda director for criticizing new regulation
Lebanon News
08:09
Beirut Bar Association undermines freedom, summons Legal Agenda director for criticizing new regulation
0
Middle East
08:12
UAE bank ADCB reports record profit in Q1, up 27%
Middle East
08:12
UAE bank ADCB reports record profit in Q1, up 27%
0
Variety
2023-04-05
Ailing Pakistan elephant survives jumbo diagnosis
Variety
2023-04-05
Ailing Pakistan elephant survives jumbo diagnosis
0
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
3
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
4
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
05:37
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
5
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanon to reportedly close its consulate in Paris and merge it with the embassy: report
6
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
7
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
04:57
Lebanese municipal elections postponement faces legal challenges and constitutional concerns
8
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store