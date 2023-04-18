News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
27
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session
Press Highlights
2023-04-18 | 01:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session
Sources revealed to "Al-Anbaa" electronic news that "the quorum for today's parliamentary session is secure, but the extension issue has not yet been settled. It is likely to be resolved given the participation of the blocs, with the agreement of some of them to the extension. However, the Strong Republic bloc, along with some MPs of the Kataeb party and Change MPs, are preparing to boycott the session and object to the extension law if adopted."
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Anbaa.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet is set to approve an increase in public sector salaries, among other items, as retired and public sector employees continue their protest in Riad al Solh Square.
In coordination with the United Nations, the US embassy in Beirut announced that it will begin disbursing temporary financial support amounting to $16.5 million to the Internal Security Forces (ISF), equivalent to $100 per month for each member.
However, regarding the retired military personnel's movement, retired Brigadier General George Nader noted in an interview with "Al-Anbaa" that their current action is a continuation of previous protests, as they have perceived the government's disregard for their demands and failure to mention them on the agenda.
Moreover, he expressed surprise at the government's neglect of all public sector employees. When asked about the possibility of expanding this movement, Nader believed it was subject to the Cabinet's decisions.
Political sources noted that after Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh and Independence Movement leader MP Michel Moawad reached a nearly deadlocked point, discussions of finding a third candidate who can garner the support of the 45 opposition MPs resumed. Over 20 MPs have yet to announce their position, waiting for consensus on an acceptable candidate.
According to these sources, private talks have been ongoing with several parliamentary bloc leaders in coordination with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi. Still, they remain ineffective until the Amal-Hezbollah duo proposes or agrees on a candidate.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Extension
Law
Unsettled
Lebanese
Parliament
Cabinet
Session
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-16
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-16
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
Lebanese Parliament should adopt urgent judicial independence law: HRW
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
Lebanese Parliament should adopt urgent judicial independence law: HRW
0
Lebanon News
05:47
Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate
Lebanon News
05:47
Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate
0
Lebanon News
04:42
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Today's parliamentary session a violation of the constitution
Lebanon News
04:42
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Today's parliamentary session a violation of the constitution
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
Press Highlights
03:43
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-17
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-17
Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-14
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:02
MP Gebran Bassil: Avoiding accumulation of municipal and Mukhtar's vacuum over presidential and governmental vacuum
Lebanon News
06:02
MP Gebran Bassil: Avoiding accumulation of municipal and Mukhtar's vacuum over presidential and governmental vacuum
0
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
TotalEnergies says preparing to explore block no. 9 in 2023
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
TotalEnergies says preparing to explore block no. 9 in 2023
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-16
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
Lebanon News
2023-04-16
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
News Bulletin Reports
08:34
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
4
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
Lebanon News
11:35
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
5
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
Variety
07:44
In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south
6
Lebanon Economy
09:16
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
Lebanon Economy
09:16
Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils
8
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:22
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store