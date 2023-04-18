Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

Sources revealed to "Al-Anbaa" electronic news that "the quorum for today's parliamentary session is secure, but the extension issue has not yet been settled. It is likely to be resolved given the participation of the blocs, with the agreement of some of them to the extension. However, the Strong Republic bloc, along with some MPs of the Kataeb party and Change MPs, are preparing to boycott the session and object to the extension law if adopted."

Meanwhile, the Cabinet is set to approve an increase in public sector salaries, among other items, as retired and public sector employees continue their protest in Riad al Solh Square.



In coordination with the United Nations, the US embassy in Beirut announced that it will begin disbursing temporary financial support amounting to $16.5 million to the Internal Security Forces (ISF), equivalent to $100 per month for each member.



However, regarding the retired military personnel's movement, retired Brigadier General George Nader noted in an interview with "Al-Anbaa" that their current action is a continuation of previous protests, as they have perceived the government's disregard for their demands and failure to mention them on the agenda.



Moreover, he expressed surprise at the government's neglect of all public sector employees. When asked about the possibility of expanding this movement, Nader believed it was subject to the Cabinet's decisions.



Political sources noted that after Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh and Independence Movement leader MP Michel Moawad reached a nearly deadlocked point, discussions of finding a third candidate who can garner the support of the 45 opposition MPs resumed. Over 20 MPs have yet to announce their position, waiting for consensus on an acceptable candidate.



According to these sources, private talks have been ongoing with several parliamentary bloc leaders in coordination with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi. Still, they remain ineffective until the Amal-Hezbollah duo proposes or agrees on a candidate.