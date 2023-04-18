Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

Press Highlights
2023-04-18 | 03:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

The Beirut Port, which suffered massive damage due to the 2020 explosion, is still gradually recovering.  

This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.    

About four months before the third anniversary of the disaster that shook the Lebanese capital, practical steps began to take shape to rebuild the sections that are still damaged through the agreement of the Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh, with the World Bank to secure financing for consulting companies to prepare books of conditions for an international tender for outsourcing reconstruction process.  

Hamieh revealed, in a statement to Asharq Al-Awsat, that this understanding with the World Bank was completed about two weeks ago, provided that the books of conditions, after being prepared, are referred to the port's board of directors for approval, and then to the Public Procurement Authority before launching a global tender for reconstruction.  

He Pointed out that the port is currently operating with a large capacity, and its monthly revenues have increased from 400 thousand US dollars to 10 million US dollars, but "what we aspire and seek is to fully operate the port and make the optimal investment for every square meter in it."  

Hamieh explained that the enthusiasm expressed by some countries after the August 4 explosion in terms of rebuilding the port has not been translated into reality, as there are no serious propositions in this field, explaining that "although the port's revenues have increased and may allow for the reconstruction of the port's "self-construction," we ultimately need companies to invest in the port."  

He added that the reconstruction process is supposed to be accompanied by defining the role of the port and whether it will remain for internal consumption or have a pivotal role after the significant geopolitical changes in the region.  

The Minister of Public Works via Asharq Al-Awsat indicated that he is working to define this role for the next 30 years by linking it to Arab ports, speaking of an item he submitted to the Council of Arab Ministers of Transport on studying the reality of Arab ports, their size, capacity, and the possibility of interconnection with each other, and it was approved and will be expanded during the upcoming meeting at the end of the month. 

Sami Nader, Director of Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs, considers that "Lebanon's ports can be a huge economic locomotive due to the expansion of the Lebanese waterfront, which many countries do not enjoy."  

Nader believes that "it is wrong to think about the reconstruction of the Beirut port in isolation from a general vision of the Lebanese ports and the Lebanese economy," noting that "this is also supposed to precede defining the role of Beirut because the port is ultimately part of the city."  

In turn, the former director of the port of Beirut, Bassem Al Qaisi, estimated the port's losses as a result of the explosion at 350 million US dollars, noting that the World Bank estimated the total losses of the explosion that destroyed large parts of the Lebanese capital at about 8 billion US dollars, while local officials said that the losses Approximately $15 billion.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Beirut

Port

Explosion

Beirut Blast

Tender

Reconstruction

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-14

Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-14

Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-02

Cases being filed abroad against those responsible for Beirut blast: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-17

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-14

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-14

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

MP Gebran Bassil: Avoiding accumulation of municipal and Mukhtar's vacuum over presidential and governmental vacuum

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-12

TotalEnergies says preparing to explore block no. 9 in 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-16

Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:32

Dark cloud over Beirut: Hidden cost of private generators

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:34

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report

LBCI
Variety
07:44

In Lebanon, a video shows hordes of migrating swans over the south

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:16

Proposed legislation seeks to grant Lebanon's Finance Ministry greater control over banknote printing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Lebanese Forces threaten to challenge extension of municipal councils

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app