Lebanon faces rising frequency of forest fires: report

Annually, Lebanon witnesses a series of fires in its forests, which often extend to "devour" all its lands from north to south, expanding remarkably to reach residential areas, destroying agricultural and forest lands, and leaving massive damage to the environment and the economy.Early this year, due to the fires that swept a number of its regions starting last February, the most prominent question remains about the extent of the Lebanese state's readiness to confront these fires in light of the suffocating crisis it is going through, especially since it is no secret to anyone that the preparations and the equipment allocated for extinguishing fires in Lebanon are still shy.In this context, the General Directorate of Civil Defense revealed via Nidaa al-Watan that the fires of forests, herbs, and waste that devoured the surrounding green spaces during the past months were distributed as follows: in January, 408 fires, in February, 420 fires, in March 394 fires, until the 13th of April 183 fires, bringing the total to 1405 fires.As for a reason for the start of the fire season early this year, Samir Skaf, President of Green Globe , told "Nidaa Al-Watan" that the winter season was weak this year, and the amount of precipitation was small, which led to an increase in the drought rate, and the quality of rain changed from the past. The weather was dry, and the trees did not retain the rain in their roots. Therefore, the grass became dry.Adding that "forest areas are the most vulnerable to fires, especially areas that have pines or Olive, we are witnessing the most significant percentage of fires in Akkar, Jouroud, Zgharta, and Bsharri, all the way to Koura, the regions of Mount Lebanon, the Chouf and the northern Metn, and the forested areas in the south, Bkassine, and Jezzine, while the percentage of fires is low in parts of the Bekaa due to the lack of trees.Regarding the cause of fires in Lebanon recently, the Founder of T.E.R.R.E.Liban, Paul Abi Rached, explained that municipalities that burn waste in random dumps in nature, valleys, and near green spaces became "time bombs," leading to more and more fires in forests.The General Directorate of Civil Defense confirmed to Nidaa al-Watan's website that the fires that broke out until today are within the usual rate for such a year. Civil defense elements also confront them according to the available capabilities, noting that there has never been a delay in responding to the call of national duty."It also stressed that "when the need arises, reinforcements are brought in from multiple centers in terms of mechanisms and elements to be able to control the fire and limit the damage to a minimum."The General Directorate of Civil Defense also reminded citizens to adhere to its guidelines to preserve forest wealth. It reminded them to call the emergency number 125 so that the members of the center closest to the fire site are dispatched and the damage is limited to a minimum.In conclusion, Lebanon is not the only Middle Eastern country ravaged by fires every season, but it remains the smallest in size with its green spaces and the least prepared to confront them.