The Lebanese are waiting for a promising summer season, which is expected to be similar to the previous summer, when expatriates arrived in large numbers after lifting travel restrictions following the decline in the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and their desire to contribute to the economy in light of the difficult circumstances, to empower their families.The following summer season may be exceptional because it may also bring the return of Gulf tourists to Lebanon after a break that lasted for many years.The scene of settlements in the region indicates that the region is heading towards more calm regarding the Iranian-Gulf conflict, and this rapprochement has consequences for the tourism sector in Lebanon.The President of the Syndicate of Travel and Tourism Agencies, Jean Abboud, expressed that "the indicators of the summer season are very positive, and it is expected that the movement will be similar to that of the summer of 2022, when nearly a million and a half people arrived through the Beirut Airport, most of whom are Lebanese who do not miss an opportunity to come to Lebanon and show support."In an interview with "Al-Anbaa," Abboud revealed that the next summer season might witness the return of Gulf tourists to Lebanon following the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement, and the Gulf countries may lift the "political" ban on Lebanon so that they will return to pump new blood in the expected season, along with the "traditional" tourists, such as the Iraqis, the Egyptians, and the Jordanians.Abboud expressed his optimism about the rapid pace of regional settlements and the opening of embassies and consulates, which indicates the seriousness and speed of the rapprochement taking place, which will inevitably affect Lebanon, recalling the contributions of the tourism sector to the economy a decade ago, when it reached $10 billion.