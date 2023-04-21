Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report

The Lebanese opposition forces and parties are trying to unify their front regarding the presidential elections.On the eve of a session to elect a new president, which Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri is likely to call for after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, MP Ghassan Skaff launched a new initiative, which he began marketing to the political parties and blocs in Parliament, in addition to the change MPs, and aims to agree on a candidate's name.A name which, according to Asharq al-Awsat, confronts the head of the Marada Movement, former deputy Sleiman Frangieh, who was nominated by the Shiite duo (Hezbollah and the Amal Movement) for the presidency, and refuses to search for any other figure.Skaff began his mission with a meeting with the head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, in Maarab. He conveyed his desire for "the need for the opposition to unite on the name of a candidate to confront any other candidate."He stressed the necessity of expediting the end of the presidential vacancy by launching the electoral process after the holidays and then for the hesitant to make their choice and decide their direction.Skaff confirmed to Asharq Al-Awsat that the strength of the other team lies not in the strength of its candidate, but in the weakness of the opposition facing him.Skaff revealed that his meetings will include all opposition blocs and change and independent MPs and will not exclude the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, as he opposes the arrival of Sleiman Frangieh and to try to persuade him to vote for the candidate that the opposition agrees upon.This initiative is the third of its kind, after the one promoted by the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, and another presented by the Representatives of Change.MP Skaff explained that the names he carries in his initiative had been put under discussion. "There are three names under discussion, and we are trying to reduce the options to agree on one person," recognizing that "among them is a name mentioned in Walid Jumblatt's initiative."Skaff continued, "If we are linked abroad, we must benefit from the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement to mature an internal settlement that will end the presidential vacancy crisis and the paralysis of institutions."According to Asharq al-Awsat, MP Skaff's unprovoked personality may constitute a factor of acceptance for what is known as the "sovereign powers," as MP Bilal Abdallah, a member of the "Democratic Gathering" bloc that his bloc endorses and supports any initiative that leads to the achievement of the presidential election, and brings a consensual candidate who is accepted "at home," and reopens Lebanon's relations with its Arab depth and with the countries of the world.He explained in a statement to Asharq Al-Awsat that "there is no conflict between the initiative of Walid Jumblatt and the initiative of MP Ghassan Skaff.He said, "We presented a number of names, and we are not attached to any of them. It is important for us to agree on a name capable of bringing together the Lebanese and launch a real reform program that will get the country out of this quagmire."For his part, change MP Melhem Khalaf said that all initiatives are welcome, provided they fall within the context of the regularity of public life and the launch of institutions.He told Asharq Al-Awsat: "Until now, we are not aware of this initiative, and we are still at our main initiative in which we put forward three names: former ministers Ziyad Baroud and Nassif Hitti, and former deputy Salah Hanin, and there is no doubt that we are open to other names."He asked, "Is it possible that there are five countries talking about presidential elections, and Lebanon is not among them? Where is the national dignity when the Parliament awaits an external settlement and then meets and announces its results in sham elections?"