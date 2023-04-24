Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change

Press Highlights
2023-04-24 | 01:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Rethinking Lebanon&#39;s mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change

Preparations for the upcoming Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia are still ongoing. In addition to the significant issue of inviting Syria to attend, Lebanon has also been a topic of discussion.

Due to the current situation, Lebanon will be represented by the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, as there has been a deadlock in electing a President.
 
However, this has opened continued communication between Arab countries regarding the Lebanese issue, which is in parallel with the ongoing French-Saudi communications.

Nevertheless, the Arab debate attempts to raise many questions about Lebanon's future and its formulation. There is a consensus on the necessity of a political change, even if it affects political classes, especially in light of the Arab forces' insistence on the need to implement the Taif Agreement, which means entering a new stage of the Taif political phases, and this requires imposing many variables.

Furthermore, what some Arab forces seek to establish in Lebanon is to reach the conviction that the political class must be convinced of the need for a radical change, even if it requires the absence of political figures, especially since it is no longer possible to repeat previous experiences in light of the country's collapse.

However, some officials find it striking that the Arab emphasis on the change in Lebanon contradicts the developments in Syria. Several Arab countries seek to invite President Bashar al-Assad to deal with him in light of this reality and, therefore, no longer looking for change.

Meanwhile, an opposing point of view is that the Arab path opened with Damascus aims to establish a change later on. If that is not achieved, communication and development will not continue, and a political solution will not be reached.

Returning to Lebanon, and based on this call for change, some Arab officials consider that after all the collapses it is experiencing along with political, banking, and financial scandals, Lebanon cannot rise again with the exact mechanisms.

Therefore, it is necessary to search for new equations, even if they are unrealistic for some Lebanese or foreign powers. This is a direct response to the French proposal, which considers electing Sleiman Franjieh as president realistic and necessary. At the same time, this contradicts all French talks and Paris' proposals about the need for reform.

One of the discussions raised in the Arab world is the necessity for Lebanon to enter a new phase. If its title is the entry into the "new Taif," meaning applying the agreement as it is and not as it was. In that case, it requires significant changes in the political class that forms the government and a radical change in the political, economic, and financial interaction mechanism.

Especially since Lebanon's exit from the war phase in the 1990s and entering the Taif era in its Syrian version also required a significant change in the Lebanese political class and the entry of new elements into the ruling class. This is what is supposed to happen today if the pursuit of recovery and salvation is severe and the exit from the rationality of a president for a party in return for a Prime Minister for another party.

In conclusion, the Arab debate remains ongoing regarding the specifications of a president and Prime Minister in an attempt to respond to the French approach.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Mechanisms

Arab

Debate

Radical

Political

Change

President

LBCI Next
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-10

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-21

Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-20

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-20

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-18

Iran renews threats against Israel during Army Day parade

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-20

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app