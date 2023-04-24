News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
25
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Press Highlights
2023-04-24 | 01:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Preparations for the upcoming Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia are still ongoing. In addition to the significant issue of inviting Syria to attend, Lebanon has also been a topic of discussion.
Due to the current situation, Lebanon will be represented by the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, as there has been a deadlock in electing a President.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al Modon.
However, this has opened continued communication between Arab countries regarding the Lebanese issue, which is in parallel with the ongoing French-Saudi communications.
Nevertheless, the Arab debate attempts to raise many questions about Lebanon's future and its formulation. There is a consensus on the necessity of a political change, even if it affects political classes, especially in light of the Arab forces' insistence on the need to implement the Taif Agreement, which means entering a new stage of the Taif political phases, and this requires imposing many variables.
Furthermore, what some Arab forces seek to establish in Lebanon is to reach the conviction that the political class must be convinced of the need for a radical change, even if it requires the absence of political figures, especially since it is no longer possible to repeat previous experiences in light of the country's collapse.
However, some officials find it striking that the Arab emphasis on the change in Lebanon contradicts the developments in Syria. Several Arab countries seek to invite President Bashar al-Assad to deal with him in light of this reality and, therefore, no longer looking for change.
Meanwhile, an opposing point of view is that the Arab path opened with Damascus aims to establish a change later on. If that is not achieved, communication and development will not continue, and a political solution will not be reached.
Returning to Lebanon, and based on this call for change, some Arab officials consider that after all the collapses it is experiencing along with political, banking, and financial scandals, Lebanon cannot rise again with the exact mechanisms.
Therefore, it is necessary to search for new equations, even if they are unrealistic for some Lebanese or foreign powers. This is a direct response to the French proposal, which considers electing Sleiman Franjieh as president realistic and necessary. At the same time, this contradicts all French talks and Paris' proposals about the need for reform.
One of the discussions raised in the Arab world is the necessity for Lebanon to enter a new phase. If its title is the entry into the "new Taif," meaning applying the agreement as it is and not as it was. In that case, it requires significant changes in the political class that forms the government and a radical change in the political, economic, and financial interaction mechanism.
Especially since Lebanon's exit from the war phase in the 1990s and entering the Taif era in its Syrian version also required a significant change in the Lebanese political class and the entry of new elements into the ruling class. This is what is supposed to happen today if the pursuit of recovery and salvation is severe and the exit from the rationality of a president for a party in return for a Prime Minister for another party.
In conclusion, the Arab debate remains ongoing regarding the specifications of a president and Prime Minister in an attempt to respond to the French approach.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Mechanisms
Arab
Debate
Radical
Political
Change
President
Next
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-04-10
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-21
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-21
Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-20
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
Press Highlights
2023-04-20
The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-20
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
2023-04-20
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
0
Middle East
2023-04-18
Iran renews threats against Israel during Army Day parade
Middle East
2023-04-18
Iran renews threats against Israel during Army Day parade
0
World
2023-03-06
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
World
2023-03-06
Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-20
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Press Highlights
2023-04-20
Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:48
Saudi stance remains unchanged on criteria for next Lebanese president: LBCI sources
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Lebanon's challenge: Security vs. humanity for Syrian refugees
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Latest on the maritime property violations file
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Latest on the maritime property violations file
4
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
Press Highlights
01:02
Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change
5
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
Variety
07:12
Meghan hits out at UK media over King Charles letters
6
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
World
08:31
Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection after long struggle
7
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
Variety
06:09
How the Clean Air Act lets closed coal plants keep polluting for years
8
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
04:14
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store