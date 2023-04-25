A political source says that the confirmation by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs that Paris has no candidate for the presidency in Lebanon but it will not hinder its push to promote the nomination of the leader of the "Marada" Movement, former MP Sleiman Frangieh.



The source indicated that French President Emmanuel Macron has put Frangieh's name at the top of the candidates to reach the Baabda Presidential Palace.



The source quotes informed sources on the French position regarding the presidential election, stating that Macron affirms that he does not know Frangieh and has never met him but considers him the most likely candidate to end the presidential vacuum.

The source further noted to the Asharq al-Awsat that the timing of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement comes in the context of misleading the Lebanese public opinion that Paris does not interfere in the presidential matter and leaves it to the Lebanese to elect their leaders, which contradicts the mission entrusted to the French presidential adviser Patrick Durel when he recently met with Frangieh.



Durel requested Frangieh to present a package of guarantees to reassure those inside and outside Lebanon that his election would not be an extension of the crisis and a continuation of the term of former President Michel Aoun, whose tenure led the country to further crises that resulted in its collapse.



Observers point out that the French foreign policy position will not be advanced or delayed in Paris' approach to marketing its support for Franjieh under the pretext that it represents the easiest political passage to end the presidential vacuum.



They say that the political ramifications of the French position have ended, and it is no longer acceptable to deal with it as if it will lead, from Paris' perspective to reshuffling the cards in favor of expanding presidential options without neglecting the task of marketing support for Frangieh, which has faced opposition from Lebanese factions and a lack of international response so far.



This is pushing Macron to act to accommodate the extent of the objection to his presidential choice.



Insiders reveal that Frangieh's meeting with presidential advisor Patrick Durel was dedicated to discussing the guarantees that Frangieh has from Syria and Hezbollah, more than any other presidential candidate, as he stated.



They say that his statements came in the context of his response to a series of questions asked to him by Durel related to local and foreign issues that are still the focus of political contention among the Lebanese forces concerned with electing a president.



In this context, information is conflicting, as some say, regarding what is rumored to be the settlement with the election of Frangieh, along with the appointment of former ambassador Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister, in light of confirmation from a team of politicians that the meeting did not discuss the name that could be assigned to the premiership.



While another team says that the discussion between them started with satisfying the opposition by appointing Salam as Prime Minister.



"Asharq al-Awsat" learned from a political source that Frangieh prefers, according to what he informed Durel, which the naming of the Prime Minister be left to the non-binding parliamentary consultations that the President of the Republic conducts immediately after his election.



Therefore, he does not substitute for parliament in appointing him from now, with his preference that he gains the support of prominent political components in the Sunnite sect to ensure achieving a balance between the first and third presidencies.



"Asharq al-Awsat" also learned that Durel's meeting with Frangieh resulted in the latter presenting a package of written guarantees, the most prominent of which are:



- His support for granting the government exceptional powers because the difficult circumstances that Lebanon is going through require expediting preparations for the rescue workshop, which requires the approval of parliament.



- His refusal to give the blocking third in the government to any team because previous experiences have proven that it dwells in obstructing government work and cripples its productivity.



- Applying the principle of rotation in distributing ministerial portfolios among sects and not monopolizing any portfolio to a specific sect.



- Initiating a dialogue that leads to the development of Lebanon's defense strategy, including the weapons of "Hezbollah" to prevent the plurality of weapons and to keep the decision of peace and war in the hands of the government.



- Completing the implementation of the Taif Agreement and addressing any shortcomings in its application to maintain national and sectarian balance.



- Taking into consideration openness to the international community in appointing a new commander for the army and governor for the Central Bank to avoid their appointments becoming a challenge for countries capable of assisting Lebanon.



- Engaging in fruitful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ensure assistance is provided to Lebanon to overcome its crises.





- Immediately seeking to enter into serious negotiations with the Syrian regime to finalize the agreement on the demarcation of the land and maritime borders between the two countries.



- Securing the Lebanese-Syrian border to stop smuggling and Lebanon's commitment to UN Resolution 1701 and the need for its implementation to complete the liberation of its territory from Israeli occupation.



- Opening up to Arab countries, particularly Gulf countries, by implementing a comprehensive plan to repair the strained Lebanese-Arab relations, combat drug smuggling and all forms of illicit activities that have contributed to their deterioration, and prevent Lebanon from being used as a platform for sending messages that interfere in its internal affairs, undermine its stability, and threaten its national security.



- Facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their cities and villages urgently, which requires dialogue between the Lebanese government, the Syrian regime, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as their prolonged stay in Lebanon has become a security and financial burden that the country can no longer bear.



Therefore, these are some of the guarantees promised by Frangieh in case of his election. Will the road be paved for him to reach the Presidential Baabda Palace? Or will he face internal and external obstacles that hinder his entry into the Presidential Palace?