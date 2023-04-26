Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists





This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar. With the end of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the political wheel is turning again in Lebanon, particularly regarding the presidential file.

Beirut is preparing to receive a Qatari envoy early next week to hold meetings with all political forces.



In this context, some sources stressed that "the political forces have yet to be informed of any request to schedule the visit, but the return of Qatari State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, who visited Lebanon weeks ago in a reconnaissance visit, is confirmed unless developments occur."



Additionally, the same sources clarified that "the Qatari envoy will not carry anything new regarding the presidential file nor will he announce any names, and his visit will be a continuation of the previous visit."



The sources also indicated that "Qatar's movement is based on Doha's belief that there is confusion in Riyadh regarding the Lebanese file, especially since all indications confirm that the French are sticking to the option of Sleiman Frangieh."



Moreover, Qatar wants to invest in this time, benefiting from its good relations with most of the political forces to play the role of supporter and partner for Saudi Arabia in Lebanon.