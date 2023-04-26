News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
2023-04-26 | 02:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
The leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, is facing difficulty in taking a final stance on the presidential elections.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
After failing to convince political parties to elect a consensus candidate and confirming that Hezbollah and Amal Movement are backing Sleiman Frangieh, the head of the Marada party, Jumblatt is back to waiting as local, regional, and international events continue to unfold.
However, political sources have revealed that Jumblatt "still refuses to ignore the rejection of Christian forces for Frangieh, considering these groups as essential partners in the reconciliation of his region. Therefore, if a settlement is reached to elect a president that Christians reject, it may have significant implications in his region, which is unnecessary."
In addition, "the Saudi stance is still undecided regarding the French proposal," which prevents Jumblatt from joining any side of the conflict.
Sources also revealed that "Jumblatt conveyed this position to French officials during his recent visit to Paris in the presence of his son, MP Teymour Jumblatt, and emphasized the dilemma of the Christian position of rejection."
The same sources confirmed that "the great confusion that afflicts the MPs of the Socialist party is caused by the pragmatism of Jumblatt on the one hand and the firmness of his son on the other hand."
Furthermore, the sources confirmed the absence of "high-level communication between the Socialist Party and the Forces."
They also pointed out the discomfort of several parties, including the Socialist Party, with the inability to communicate with any Saudi official except for the head of the intelligence agency, Khaled Al-Humaidan, and the advisor to the Royal Court, Nizar Al-Aloula, which prevents the transmission of a clear Saudi position on the French proposal.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Jumblatt
Lebanon
Lebanese
Elections
President
France
Saudi Arabia
Stance
Conflict
Crisis
Christians
Riyadh
Presidential
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21
Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-11
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
2023-04-11
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-25
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
Press Highlights
2023-04-25
Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-07
Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey
Middle East
2023-04-07
Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey
0
World
2023-04-21
Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry
World
2023-04-21
Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
0
Middle East
03:16
As Assad returns to Arab fold, Syrians watch with hope, fear
Middle East
03:16
As Assad returns to Arab fold, Syrians watch with hope, fear
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
2
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
3
Lebanon News
08:55
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
Lebanon News
08:55
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:13
The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan
Lebanon News
10:13
The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan
6
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
7
Middle East
07:16
Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports
Middle East
07:16
Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports
8
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store