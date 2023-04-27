Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

Press Highlights
2023-04-27 | 02:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

Among the European investigators currently in Beirut is a French investigator named Serge Tournaire. 

According to French media investigations, he is nicknamed "Zorro" in certain legal and political circles in Paris due to his complete secrecy away from the media and public and private receptions. At the same time, he has dedicated himself tirelessly to fighting corruption, money laundering, tax evasion, and all types of financial crimes, especially those involving the powerful and influential.
 
The European judiciary is well aware of his achievements, such as pursuing first-rank politicians and businessmen (Nicolas Sarkozy, Francois Fillon, Bernard Tapie, Vincent Bollore, and Serge Dassault), to the point where he has become one of the most respected and influential names in France.

Serge Tournaire is currently in Beirut alongside French judge Aude Buresi, who is investigating suspicions of financial crimes committed by the governor of the Baque Du Liban and others described as a "gang of villains."
It is expected that Buresi will move to another position within the French judiciary this year and will be succeeded in the Lebanese file by Tournaire, but only after Buresi issues the preliminary and accusatory decisions, which she has already started doing.

It is known that Tournaire began his professional life by pursuing gangs and lawbreakers in the toughest cities in France: Marseille and Ajaccio, the capital of Corsica. 

He left a special mark in dismantling and striking gangs and mafias that many before him failed to do. Upon his move to Paris, he continued his work in pursuing influential figures, treating them the same way he would treat small-time criminals in southern France.

He does not change his approach just because he faces a politician or a wealthy businessman. 

He completely strips himself of the identity of the person he is interrogating and investigates in a way that does not involve any collusion or possible settlements; even exchanging smiles is not possible. Yes, he is capable of investigating for eight continuous hours without a smile or any other negative or positive emotion!

Those who know him say that he is "strict and cold-blooded and has a special touch that no one can match in investigations according to the applicable laws and procedures." 

They add that "sometimes he deals with lawyers and the defendants' clients as he does with the defendants themselves, and he is ready to raid law firms when he sees it necessary."

He learned a lot from pursuing small-time criminals and applies the same approach to pursuing big-time criminals, even if it requires him to request wiretapping their calls in accordance with relevant laws.

One Parisian lawyer says that Serge Tournaire is a genius in his approach. He prepares his questions well and presents them in an easy, logical, and sequential manner, laced with a terrible scheme in the content to catch the suspect in their contradictions in the easiest ways possible.

One judge who has dealt with him confirms "his intelligence is much higher than average," noting "to his special way of asking questions so that the person in front of him only feels the need to cooperate."
 
According to sources following the file of Riad Salameh and others, this is what "bankers of Lebanon" is waiting for.
 
In a related development, it was rumored yesterday that the Director of Regulation and Development at the Central Bank of Lebanon, Raja Bou Assali, may have resigned from his position, knowing that he will be investigated in the coming days along with a number of witnesses and suspects for European investigators.
 
According to sources following the matter, do not rule out Bou Assali's desire to continue cooperating with the European judiciary, as Nabil Aoun did before him. Marwan Khairddin will likely take the same path. 
 
It is worth noting that Khairddin is required to return to Paris next month to confirm the cooperation journey he began, which does not cancel out possible accusations but may ease the burden of trials if investigators conclude that he must be tried.
 
 
 
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

France

Beirut

Judiciary

LBCI Next
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-10

Decades later, French judiciary seeks leads in 1983 Beirut barracks bombing

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-02

France's Centre Pompidou restores three paintings damaged by Beirut Blast

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-26

Israel's plan to overhaul judiciary threatens to fray ties with Jewish diaspora

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-26

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-26

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-15

Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet

LBCI
Variety
03:02

100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:01

Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:09

Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:21

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app