Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

Leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, stated that "there is no law in Lebanon that requires any person nominated for the presidency to run or not run for the presidency," considering that "there is no law that mandates running for the presidency."



Frangieh emphasized, in an interview on "Al-Jadeed TV," that "his position on Saudi Arabia is historical and well-known, and it has not gone through any bad phase."



"I am the most nominated person for the presidency, and if necessary, I will announce my candidacy, but haste is not useful," he stressed.

He also pointed out that "I have the constitutional right and all the qualifications to run for the presidency, and I am ready to dialogue today and every day with the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, and the leader of the Kataeb party, Sami Gemayel, and whoever wants to have a dialogue, we are ready to meet them in Bkerke in a bilateral manner."



He explained that he refused to attend the Christian party leaders' quadripartite meeting in Bkerki because they were in agreement on one decision. He stated that when he attends similar meetings, he falls into a trap, and that matters are resolved through direct dialogue.



For example, during the North elections, he met with MP Gebran Bassil 20 times, but they could not reach an agreement. Afterwards, he met with former President Michel Aoun, and they agreed within a quarter of an hour.

He added that he is a free man, and his relationship with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is honest and clear. He clarified that he does not do anything he does not believe in.



He stressed that any understanding in the region would have a positive impact on Lebanon and would be comforting for anyone who looks positively and openly to the future of their country.



Frangieh pointed out that the issue of the presidency is local, of course, but it is present in regional and international meetings. He continued by saying that he is a candidate and proud of his historical background. He has his convictions and positions, and he has always believed in the importance of dialogue and being free in his choices and positions.



Franjieh believes that "the issue of defense strategy requires a positive atmosphere. We sense this atmosphere today, and we must take advantage of it and work towards openness and peace. We are on the right path, and we believe in openness and dialogue with those we disagree with. We are committed to our word, and I am ready for dialogue and discussion every day."



He added that "I have something that not many have, which is the trust of Hezbollah and the trust of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and I can achieve with them what others cannot achieve."



He confirmed that he will not attend a session that challenges Saudi Arabia, saying "I can be a president, but I cannot rule, so I say that I am not in a hurry and the time will come."



He continued, "I respect what Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is doing and his courage, especially in ending the war in Yemen."



Regarding the relationship with Saudi Arabia, he said, "We are not asking for help, we are asking for trust." If I reach the presidency, I will be on equal footing with everyone, from different components, and I will meet others halfway.



"Our battle today is to reassure everyone, and Lebanon benefits from all settlement atmospheres, and the country needs clear, bold, and reassuring decisions according to a working mechanism, away from populism."

Regarding the Syrian refugee file, Frangieh pointed out that he is "not ready to conspire against Lebanon for the sake of Syria, but I will conspire against Syria for the sake of Lebanon. I cannot accept the staying of refugees if Assad does not agree to their return, even though he accepts it."