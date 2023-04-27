Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

Press Highlights
2023-04-27 | 02:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

Leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, stated that "there is no law in Lebanon that requires any person nominated for the presidency to run or not run for the presidency," considering that "there is no law that mandates running for the presidency." 

Frangieh emphasized, in an interview on "Al-Jadeed TV," that "his position on Saudi Arabia is historical and well-known, and it has not gone through any bad phase." 

"I am the most nominated person for the presidency, and if necessary, I will announce my candidacy, but haste is not useful," he stressed.
 
He also pointed out that "I have the constitutional right and all the qualifications to run for the presidency, and I am ready to dialogue today and every day with the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, and the leader of the Kataeb party, Sami Gemayel, and whoever wants to have a dialogue, we are ready to meet them in Bkerke in a bilateral manner."

He explained that he refused to attend the Christian party leaders' quadripartite meeting in Bkerki because they were in agreement on one decision. He stated that when he attends similar meetings, he falls into a trap, and that matters are resolved through direct dialogue. 

For example, during the North elections, he met with MP Gebran Bassil 20 times, but they could not reach an agreement. Afterwards, he met with former President Michel Aoun, and they agreed within a quarter of an hour.
He added that he is a free man, and his relationship with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is honest and clear. He clarified that he does not do anything he does not believe in. 

He stressed that any understanding in the region would have a positive impact on Lebanon and would be comforting for anyone who looks positively and openly to the future of their country. 

Frangieh pointed out that the issue of the presidency is local, of course, but it is present in regional and international meetings. He continued by saying that he is a candidate and proud of his historical background. He has his convictions and positions, and he has always believed in the importance of dialogue and being free in his choices and positions.

Franjieh believes that "the issue of defense strategy requires a positive atmosphere. We sense this atmosphere today, and we must take advantage of it and work towards openness and peace. We are on the right path, and we believe in openness and dialogue with those we disagree with. We are committed to our word, and I am ready for dialogue and discussion every day."

He added that "I have something that not many have, which is the trust of Hezbollah and the trust of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and I can achieve with them what others cannot achieve."

He confirmed that he will not attend a session that challenges Saudi Arabia, saying "I can be a president, but I cannot rule, so I say that I am not in a hurry and the time will come." 

He continued, "I respect what Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is doing and his courage, especially in ending the war in Yemen." 

Regarding the relationship with Saudi Arabia, he said, "We are not asking for help, we are asking for trust." If I reach the presidency, I will be on equal footing with everyone, from different components, and I will meet others halfway.

"Our battle today is to reassure everyone, and Lebanon benefits from all settlement atmospheres, and the country needs clear, bold, and reassuring decisions according to a working mechanism, away from populism."
Regarding the Syrian refugee file, Frangieh pointed out that he is "not ready to conspire against Lebanon for the sake of Syria, but I will conspire against Syria for the sake of Lebanon. I cannot accept the staying of refugees if Assad does not agree to their return, even though he accepts it."

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Frangieh

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Assad

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-06

Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-18

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:21

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-26

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-26

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-15

Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet

LBCI
Variety
03:02

100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:01

Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:09

Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:21

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app