Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report

Most likely, the idea of extending the current Banque du Liban governor, Riad Salameh, term flew. However, on the way to the end of his term next July, attempts to agree on a replacement for him falter.The problem is not only related to the list of names in circulation but also to the authority of the caretaker government to make appointments at this level, which is causing a dispute that is still latent between Prime Minister Najib Mikati and a number of political forces participating in the government, led by Hezbollah.Al-Akhbar learned that Mikati contacted a number of constitutional experts and lawyers, including Khaled Kabbani, to find out if there is any constitutional jurisprudence that allows his government to appoint a new governor for the Central Bank if the presidential vacancy persists.Most of the opinions opposed the matter, although some considered that "necessity has provisions," especially after Mikati received a dose of "Maronite" support from the head of the Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, in his television interview last Sunday, by announcing his support for the Mikati government to appoint a new governor for the bank, as that "It is an extreme necessity and an urgent need today before tomorrow, and necessities allow for prohibitions."However, informed sources indicated that political forces headed by Hezbollah believe that "there are red lines that the government cannot cross regarding the issue of the powers of the President."According to the sources, this position regarding the party is "principal, as what remains for the President if the government makes all the appointments?" And it pointed out, If the caretaker government had the power to appoint, why was a new General Directorate of General Security not appointed after Major General Abbas Ibrahim's term ended, and assigned Brigadier General Elias Al-Bisari as acting Director-General.And while the law stipulates that the first deputy governor of the Banque du Liban assumes the duties of the ruler after the end of his term, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri refuses until now to carry Wassim Mansouri this "ball of fire."According to sources concerned with the file, the issue of the ruler is not only a matter of internal discussion but rather is part of talks involving external parties concerned with the settlement in Lebanon.French officials had previously raised the matter with the head of the Marada Movement, Suleiman Frangieh, and other parties, while the American side entered the line based on its being the owner of the "right of veto" in the file of appointing the ruler, and the ability of the US Treasury Department to prevent him from working if it was found to be inappropriate.According to Al-Akhbar, it was learned that the Americans, for their part, also conducted an opinion poll among several Lebanese officials and interviewed potential candidates to succeed Salameh.The sources pointed out that the discussion about the name of the ruler is also linked to a project of major amendments to his role in the next stage, as the discussion touched on the powers of the ruler stipulated in the Monetary and Credit Law, which many are calling for amending and putting the ruler under the supervision of a specific authority, and not leaving him with absolute powers linked to Salameh's experience.The sources indicated that the discussion is also about what is expected of the new ruler, who will have a central role in restructuring Banque du Liban and the banking sector, and setting up technical management for the banking and monetary work in Lebanon in connection with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).According to the sources, the search is now limited to personalities who have a human rights and legal background with experience in economic files, not that the ruler is coming from the banking business.While it does not seem that there is any point in Mikati's attempt to exercise exceptional powers in his government, the search continues in parallel for alternative names that swing up and down every week.After the name of lawyer Camille Abousleiman, who was backed by the United States, came forward in the past weeks to succeed Salameh, informed sources said that his "fortunes declined" due to the opposition of major local forces to his appointment, specifically the Free Patriotic Movement and the Lebanese Forces (noting that Abouseiman was Minister of Labor from Maarab's share in Hariri's government, after the election of Michel Aoun as president), and Hezbollah does not seem to welcome the idea.Finally, the name of lawyer Carlos Abou Jaoude was raised, who did not show enthusiasm when some of those concerned sought his opinion, said Al-Akhbar.