French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate

According to sources, the participation of France's ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, in meetings with the Lebanese delegation did not go smoothly.



Sources informed "Nidaa Al-Watan" newspaper that on two occasions, there were disagreements and arguments between the ambassador and the delegation members over the issue of Frangieh's nomination.

While Grillo believed that Frangieh's choice was pragmatic and related to the "balance of power," the delegation members expressed their lack of conviction that Frangieh's ascent to the presidency was solely based on the "balance," considering Grillo's defense of her stance as impudent and unconcerned with the opinions of her country's parliamentarians to the point of audacity.



However, after returning to Paris, the delegation confirmed it would take a stance.



In a different context, a senior Arab diplomatic source noted that the quint meeting held on Monday in Amman should obtain answers from Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad about questions raised with the Syrian side before the Jeddah meeting.



These questions relate to stopping the smuggling of Captagon to Arab countries, especially Gulf countries, from Lebanon and Jordan, beginning the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, and preparations by the Syrian regime to access the political solution based on UN Resolution 2254.