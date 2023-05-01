News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
Press Highlights
2023-05-01 | 00:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
According to sources, the participation of France's ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, in meetings with the Lebanese delegation did not go smoothly.
Sources informed "Nidaa Al-Watan" newspaper that on two occasions, there were disagreements and arguments between the ambassador and the delegation members over the issue of Frangieh's nomination.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
While Grillo believed that Frangieh's choice was pragmatic and related to the "balance of power," the delegation members expressed their lack of conviction that Frangieh's ascent to the presidency was solely based on the "balance," considering Grillo's defense of her stance as impudent and unconcerned with the opinions of her country's parliamentarians to the point of audacity.
However, after returning to Paris, the delegation confirmed it would take a stance.
In a different context, a senior Arab diplomatic source noted that the quint meeting held on Monday in Amman should obtain answers from Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad about questions raised with the Syrian side before the Jeddah meeting.
These questions relate to stopping the smuggling of Captagon to Arab countries, especially Gulf countries, from Lebanon and Jordan, beginning the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, and preparations by the Syrian regime to access the political solution based on UN Resolution 2254.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
French
Ambassador
Anne Grillo
Criticism
Frangieh
Debate
Lebanon
The fight for justice continues for Beirut Blast's victims: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-04
Maronite Patriarch and French Ambassador discuss efforts to overcome crisis in Lebanon
0
Variety
2023-04-28
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
Variety
2023-04-28
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-27
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Lebanon News
2023-04-27
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-28
The fight for justice continues for Beirut Blast's victims: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-28
The fight for justice continues for Beirut Blast's victims: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-28
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-28
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-27
Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-27
Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-27
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
Press Highlights
2023-04-27
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-21
Mexico's presidential jet sold to Tajikistan, in latest twist to political saga
World
2023-04-21
Mexico's presidential jet sold to Tajikistan, in latest twist to political saga
0
World
2023-02-13
German conservatives hail state election win in Berlin
World
2023-02-13
German conservatives hail state election win in Berlin
0
World
2023-04-17
G7 ministers set big new targets for solar and wind capacity
World
2023-04-17
G7 ministers set big new targets for solar and wind capacity
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers
2
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
3
Lebanon News
06:50
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee
Lebanon News
06:50
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees
5
Press Highlights
00:52
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
Press Highlights
00:52
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps
7
Variety
08:39
Adidas wants to 'double down' on US market, regional head tells Wall Street Journal
Variety
08:39
Adidas wants to 'double down' on US market, regional head tells Wall Street Journal
8
World
07:06
Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports
World
07:06
Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store