News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Arabia denies interference in Lebanese presidential election
Press Highlights
2023-05-04 | 03:13
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Saudi Arabia denies interference in Lebanese presidential election
In a meeting with Lebanese officials, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, confirmed that all that is recently stirred up by the French side, with full support from Speaker Nabih Berri regarding the truth of the Saudi stance, is baseless and untrue.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
However, Bukhari stated that the election of a new president is an internal matter for Lebanon and that Saudi Arabia is committed to not interfering in this process.
In this context, Nidaa Al-Watan sources indicated that Bukhari delivered a message from the Saudi royal court to all parties involved in the presidential election, affirming that the kingdom will not exert pressure on any Lebanese group to elect a specific candidate.
Instead, when a president is elected, Riyadh will support them in implementing the necessary reforms and improving the country's political landscape.
Thus, the message delivered by Bukhari effectively dismisses recent claims by French officials and Berri that Saudi Arabia was pressuring its allies in Lebanon to elect a president aligned with French interests, and which would lead to the arrival of the head of the Marada Movement Sleiman Frangieh to Baabda Palace.
However, during his tour, Bukhari reiterated that the upcoming presidential election is a sovereign issue for Lebanon, and it is up to the Lebanese people to choose their next president.
It was noteworthy that during the preparations for the visit of Bukhari and his meeting with Berri, the latter said, "Neither the French nor the Saudis denied what I said about Riyadh's position regarding Frangieh's nomination."
This behavior of the Parliament Speaker seemed like he was preempting matters instead of waiting for the concerned party to make a statement.
Therefore, as a result of the expansion of defending Frangieh's nomination and directly targeting the leader of the "Lebanese Forces" party, Samir Geagea, who rejected this nomination, the party's media office responded to Berri and confirmed that "the insistence of the opposition on the equation of 'our candidate or devastation' "will not change in any way, internally or externally...
It also stated that "the days to come will prove more and more the validity of what they say and the inaccuracy of what President Berri says."
However, some sources were surprised by the timing of the return of the Saudi ambassador, which came immediately after a firm US stance by the State Department calling for the election of a "corruption-free president capable of unifying the country."
This hinted at harmony between Washington and Riyadh, which seemed keen to avoid any contradictions with the US after the recent complications in bilateral relations, whether regarding ties with the Syrian regime or the Beijing agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
This harmony in relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia could practically end the American authorization for Paris and its attempt to monopolize the management of the Lebanese presidential file after it was proven that the Elysee was not up to this authorization due to its obvious bias in favor of the axis that follows Iran's orders.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Saudi Arabia
Lebanon
Lebanese
Interference
Presidential
Election
President
US
France
Crisis
Sleiman Frangieh
Candidacy
Next
Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:35
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
Press Highlights
04:35
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
0
Lebanon News
13:19
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
13:19
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20
The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:35
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
Press Highlights
04:35
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
0
Press Highlights
04:03
Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position
Press Highlights
04:03
Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-03
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
Press Highlights
2023-05-03
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-01
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
Press Highlights
2023-05-01
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
06:04
Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC
Variety
06:04
Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-04
MEA airline prepares strategy to boost sales focusing on transit in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-04
MEA airline prepares strategy to boost sales focusing on transit in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02
BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese
0
Variety
2022-12-30
Leading Lebanese textile factory Domtex closes its doors after 58 years
Variety
2022-12-30
Leading Lebanese textile factory Domtex closes its doors after 58 years
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
2
Lebanon News
13:19
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
13:19
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
3
Lebanon Economy
09:31
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
Lebanon Economy
09:31
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
4
Lebanon News
11:26
Under the Kafala System, migrant workers face challenges accessing healthcare
Lebanon News
11:26
Under the Kafala System, migrant workers face challenges accessing healthcare
5
Press Highlights
04:35
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
Press Highlights
04:35
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
6
Lebanon News
11:15
European judicial delegation hears Abu Asali's testimony, postpones Salameh's hearing session
Lebanon News
11:15
European judicial delegation hears Abu Asali's testimony, postpones Salameh's hearing session
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:56
Refugee registration: Faytroun municipality takes initiative amidst national survey campaign
News Bulletin Reports
09:56
Refugee registration: Faytroun municipality takes initiative amidst national survey campaign
8
Variety
06:04
Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC
Variety
06:04
Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store