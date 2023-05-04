France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election

Press Highlights
2023-05-04 | 04:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election

Following speculations about French support for the candidacy of Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement, for the Lebanese presidency and the nomination of Nawaf Salam for the prime minister's position, a senior French official has confirmed to AL-Nahar Al-Arabi that France, as officially announced by the French Foreign Ministry, does not select Lebanon's president.

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Annahar Al Arabi. 
He also said there is no contradiction between this official French position and what the French presidency is doing through the movement of the presidential advisor for Middle Eastern affairs, Patrick Durel, who is responsible for the presidential diplomatic dossier.

Furthermore, he highlighted that this is not in conflict with the American position announced on Wednesday by the US Foreign Ministry that the Lebanese people should choose their president, and it is not for the international community to pick him/ her, a position that is in line with the French one.

The official went on to state that the French proposal that has been circulating, claiming that Paris has chosen Sleiman Frangieh for the Lebanese presidency and Nawaf Salam for the prime minister position, is not true.

He then added that France sees the current situation in Lebanon as critical and that it is extremely important and necessary to expedite the election of a president because the situation cannot wait. 

Additionally, the official clarified that Frangieh's candidacy with a prime minister who will undertake reforms is the sole viable option at the table right now, and Paris is working towards it. At the same time, Durel met with all presidential candidates and Christian party leaders, but there was no agreement on any other candidate.

France has not backed down from its position, according to the official. There is a proposal on the table, but France also says that opponents of the proposal should nominate someone themselves, and so far, they have been unable to do so.

However, that's why France believes that this proposal may speed up the process and open up the electoral game without setting any red lines on any proposed personalities.

On another note, the official affirmed that Durel, contrary to what has been reported in the media, did not try to persuade Saudi Arabia to accept Sleiman Frangieh, which is not valid. However, what he did was ask Saudi Arabia not to put a red line on a specific proposal for electing a president.

In response to a question about whether the proposal of choosing Sleiman Frangieh and Nawaf Salam was a French invention, the official said: "Not at all. On the contrary, the proposal is still on the table, but it is up to the Lebanese to choose."

"France sees that things have been stalled on this front for months, and there have been discussions about several proposals. Some spoke about Sleiman Frangieh, some about Army Commander Joseph Aoun, and some about Jihad Azour," he pointed out.

"They need to agree on a candidate, and there must be a quorum for an election session to take place and elect a candidate," he urged.

The French official also underlined that "the international community should not choose or oppose any candidate, and this is the French position as explained by the presidency to all those who met with Durel, which is consistent with what the French foreign ministry announced."

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

France

French

Lebanon

Lebanese

Politics

Presidential

President

Election

Electoral

Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:19

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:13

Saudi Arabia denies interference in Lebanese presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-28

Abdollahian: Iran has not and will not interfere in Lebanese presidential election

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:03

Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:13

Saudi Arabia denies interference in Lebanese presidential election

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-03

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-01

French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:04

Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-04

MEA airline prepares strategy to boost sales focusing on transit in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-30

Leading Lebanese textile factory Domtex closes its doors after 58 years

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:19

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:31

Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

Under the Kafala System, migrant workers face challenges accessing healthcare

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:15

European judicial delegation hears Abu Asali's testimony, postpones Salameh's hearing session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:56

Refugee registration: Faytroun municipality takes initiative amidst national survey campaign

LBCI
Variety
06:04

Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app