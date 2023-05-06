Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report

Diplomatic sources from the French capital confirmed to Al Joumhouria what they describe as “the serious and active approach that the movement related to the presidential file is taking, which would give the Lebanese an opportunity to achieve an imminent breakthrough in the presidential file.”In response to a question, it said: “The priority is the immediate election of a President,” avoiding addressing any of the names circulated for the Presidency.An official reference confirmed to Al Joumhouria, “In the horizon of the current movements, what actually establishes the opening of a wide niche in the wall of optimism, which until recently was completely blocked, through which a serious opportunity for a presidential decision and an end to the anomalous situation in the position of the first presidency can be accessed by electing a president over the next few weeks.”And the same reference reveals that information it has, and is concealing, makes it approach the assertion that “from now until next June 15, there will be a president,” meaning “a lot has gone, and only a few remains.”