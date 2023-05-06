News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
Press Highlights
2023-05-06 | 03:48
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
Diplomatic sources from the French capital confirmed to Al Joumhouria what they describe as “the serious and active approach that the movement related to the presidential file is taking, which would give the Lebanese an opportunity to achieve an imminent breakthrough in the presidential file.”
This article was initially published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria.
In response to a question, it said: “The priority is the immediate election of a President,” avoiding addressing any of the names circulated for the Presidency.
An official reference confirmed to Al Joumhouria, “In the horizon of the current movements, what actually establishes the opening of a wide niche in the wall of optimism, which until recently was completely blocked, through which a serious opportunity for a presidential decision and an end to the anomalous situation in the position of the first presidency can be accessed by electing a president over the next few weeks.”
And the same reference reveals that information it has, and is concealing, makes it approach the assertion that “from now until next June 15, there will be a president,” meaning “a lot has gone, and only a few remains.”
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Politics
Presidential File
Breakthrough
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:50
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
Press Highlights
00:50
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
0
Middle East
14:05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
Middle East
14:05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
0
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:50
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
Press Highlights
00:50
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-05
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
Press Highlights
2023-05-05
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-04
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
Press Highlights
2023-05-04
France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-04
Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position
Press Highlights
2023-05-04
Lebanon's presidential vacuum: The Holy See's position
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-21
IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'confusing'
Sports
2023-04-21
IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'confusing'
0
Press Highlights
03:48
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
Press Highlights
03:48
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
0
World
2023-05-04
Excitement and apathy ahead of King Charles' coronation
World
2023-05-04
Excitement and apathy ahead of King Charles' coronation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US sanctions targeting corruption span across Lebanese political parties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US sanctions targeting corruption span across Lebanese political parties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
2
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
4
Press Highlights
00:50
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
Press Highlights
00:50
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
5
Press Highlights
03:48
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
Press Highlights
03:48
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
The dark side of desperation: Combating human trafficking in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
The dark side of desperation: Combating human trafficking in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees
8
Middle East
14:05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
Middle East
14:05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store