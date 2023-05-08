News
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
2023-05-08 | 00:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
During his meetings, the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, took the opportunity to confirm to those involved in the presidential election that Saudi Arabia will not interfere in the elections and has no candidate nor objections to any of the candidates.
However, a political source who attended Bukhari's meetings stated that the most prominent stances of these member states of the Quincy meeting do not meet, and the tendencies of the French initiative support the nomination of the leader of the Marada Movement, former MP Sleiman Frangieh.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat.
In an interview with the "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat" newspaper, Bukhari urged parliamentary blocs that the solution to the presidential vacuum must come from within Lebanon and not from the international community.
In addition, he stated that the differences between France and the member states of the Quincy meeting do not necessarily mean that they will lead to a political conflict from within.
He emphasized that disagreements have not prevented continued communication between these countries. This applies to the relationship between Paris and Riyadh, which continue to communicate despite their different approaches to the presidential elections.
The same source stressed that it is unacceptable for the presidential vacuum to continue for currently seven months in a country drowning in political stalemate and a severe economic crisis.
This puts the responsibility onto political leaders who must act now to elect a president whose top priorities include unifying the country and approving the necessary reforms urgently needed to save the economy from the crisis and prevent the collapse of the remaining state institutions.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Saudi Arabia
Ambassador
Confirms
Non-interference
Lebanon
Presidential
Elections
Stances
