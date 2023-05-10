News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Press Highlights
2023-05-10 | 03:01
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Throughout the previous period, the bets of Washington and Riyadh have been placed on a Saudi obstructive role in Beirut to prevent the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, from reaching Baabda palace.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
But upon receiving the "official stance" conveyed by Ambassador Walid Bukhari, these allies appeared more confused, even though some of them heard indirect incitement in his words, such as his repeated statement that "it is in your hands, and if you succeed in obstructing Frangieh's arrival, we will not oppose what you do."
Nevertheless, this incomprehension, coupled with the American sense of failure of the countries they believed could prevent Frangieh's access, seemingly prompted Washington to enter the game again directly.
Sources closely associated with the ongoing US diplomatic movement regarding Lebanon confirmed the existence of a "shift in the discourse and position expressed by Ambassador Dorothy Shea in Beirut and Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf."
These sources also indicated that "this atmosphere has been emerging for the past two weeks.
However, after previous confirmations by Shea that her country does not support any presidential candidate and will deal with anyone elected, whether Frangieh or others, she is now conveying contradictory positions while simultaneously having information about her communication with Frangieh's opponents, urging them to reach a consensus on an alternative candidate."
As reported, she said in front of politicians, "There is an opportunity to undermine Frangieh. The evidence indicates that those who support him are raising their rhetoric publicly, but behind the closed sessions, they open the door to other options."
It has also been reported that Shea stated that the nomination of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun "has the approval of the majority of the opposition forces to Frangieh's nomination."
The idea of reaching a settlement could be challenging if the Amal Movement and Hezbollah insist on the Marada leader while the other side intensifies its support for the army commander.
The same sources confirmed that Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri is aware of this American shift and has conveyed to his visitors that "the Americans have started to move."
Moreover, the American shift coincides with the movement of Ambassador Bukhari and is reinforced by Syria regaining its seat in the Arab League and talk of imminent normalization steps between Riyadh and Damascus. This has led to political sources drawing the following impressions:
First, the deadline granted by Washington to Paris for reaching a "consensus" candidate and ensuring the exclusion of the March 8 Alliance candidate has ended, indicating signs of American interference within the opposition forces aiming to unite them behind a presidential candidate instead of Frangieh.
Second, the US side initially sought to downplay its significant role in the presidential file to prevent the March 8 Alliance, particularly Hezbollah, from hardening their support for Frangieh. Paris was tasked with managing the file as it was capable of negotiating with the party.
However, the French agenda differed, as they insisted on a settlement allowing them to gain political benefits and maintain their connection.
Third, regional developments raise concerns among the Americans that an opportunity for their opposing faction in the presidential conflict may arise, as Syria's return to the Arab League and Saudi Arabia's opening towards Damascus could give the latter the ability to convince Riyadh to support a settlement in Lebanon.
Thus, the bet on the Saudi stance to halt the settlement may have failed, and while it may not be optimistic regarding dealing with Frangieh's election, its neutral position will not support the other faction.
In this context, some sources stressed that American concerns stem from Bukhari's statements, which conveyed the absence of a Saudi veto on Frangieh. This could alleviate pressure on several parliamentary blocs.
Furthermore, MP Sajih Attieh expressed a prominent stance following the meeting between his bloc and Bukhari, stating that the Kingdom "does not impose a veto on any name, meaning it does not impose a veto on Frangieh."
When asked if this position is ambiguous, he replied, "How can it be when the Kingdom has lifted the veto?" This issue may also apply to the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, who might reconsider his position based on the Saudi stance.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Lebanese
Sleiman Frangieh
US
Saudi Arabia
Next
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
World
2023-05-01
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
World
2023-05-01
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
0
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
Press Highlights
03:07
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-08
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
2023-05-08
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:42
Apple is launching Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad later this month
Variety
09:42
Apple is launching Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad later this month
0
Sports
05:18
'As long as he's happy', Argentina boss unconcerned about Messi moves
Sports
05:18
'As long as he's happy', Argentina boss unconcerned about Messi moves
0
Sports
05:16
Medvedev to focus on more spin, improved sliding on clay
Sports
05:16
Medvedev to focus on more spin, improved sliding on clay
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
4
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
5
Lebanon News
10:03
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
Lebanon News
10:03
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
6
World
11:30
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
World
11:30
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
7
Lebanon News
07:54
Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue
Lebanon News
07:54
Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue
8
Middle East
07:19
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, aides call for nationwide protest
Middle East
07:19
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, aides call for nationwide protest
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store