News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
Press Highlights
2023-05-10 | 03:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
After the freezing of the investigation file into the Beirut Port explosion due to the lawsuits filed against the investigative judge Tarek Bitar and the accusation of the Public Prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat against him for the crime of “usurpation of power,” Al-Akhbar learned that the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Suhail Abboud, seeks to move the file to return Bitar to his duties.
This article was originally published in, and translated from, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
Judicial sources revealed that “Abboud is considering appointing a judge (higher in rank than Bitar) to interrogate him in the crimes attributed to him in Oweidat’s case of usurping power and misusing power and influence.”
Provided that the judge “is known to be loyal to Abboud and issues a ruling to dismiss the charges against Bitar, allowing him to resume his work.”
According to the sources, Abboud’s efforts “raised Oweidat’s resentment and restored tension to the relationship between them, which will extend the crisis of the Judicial Council, which has not been able to hold a meeting for more than a month.
As a number of its members will boycott the sessions to prevent the appointment of an indictment panel appointed by the Supreme Judicial Council (it may not include in its membership any of the members of the Council) to consider the appeal of the decision of the investigating judge, in case it happened.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Beirut Port Explosion
Lawsuits
Tarek Bitar
Ghassan Oweidat
Suhail Abboud
Investigation
Tensions
Next
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-06
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
2023-04-06
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01
Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01
Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-27
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-27
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08
Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08
Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
Press Highlights
04:42
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
0
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-08
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Press Highlights
2023-05-08
Saudi ambassador confirms non-interference in Lebanon's presidential elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:42
Apple is launching Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad later this month
Variety
09:42
Apple is launching Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on iPad later this month
0
Sports
05:18
'As long as he's happy', Argentina boss unconcerned about Messi moves
Sports
05:18
'As long as he's happy', Argentina boss unconcerned about Messi moves
0
Sports
05:16
Medvedev to focus on more spin, improved sliding on clay
Sports
05:16
Medvedev to focus on more spin, improved sliding on clay
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-09
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
News Bulletin Reports
12:04
Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world
4
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
Press Highlights
03:01
Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander
5
Lebanon News
10:03
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
Lebanon News
10:03
Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights
6
World
11:30
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
World
11:30
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
7
Lebanon News
07:54
Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue
Lebanon News
07:54
Elias Bou Saab meets Walid Jumblatt to stress need for dialogue
8
Middle East
07:19
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, aides call for nationwide protest
Middle East
07:19
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested, aides call for nationwide protest
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store