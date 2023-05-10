In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

Press Highlights
2023-05-10 | 04:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

The Lebanese did not feel much of the repercussions of the decline in the exchange rate of the US dollar on the black market or the preservation of its rate for weeks, as prices remained high. 

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.   

Instead, according to Nidaa al-Watan, many shoppers noticed that food prices were affected by some increase in US dollars under the pretext of raising the value of customs duties, for which many questions were raised about the reality of this disparity and the role of supervision in it.

The price rise in US dollars will not be limited to food and cleaning materials but is expected to reach cars and cause the "death" of this sector. 

Nowadays, dozens of showrooms are devoid of customers, an indication of a state of stagnation in sales, so what is the case if customs duties were raised according to what is scheduled on May 15th to become based on the Sayrafa rate after it was calculated on the official US dollar rate of 15,000 Lebanese lira. 

According to Nidaa al-Watan, one of the showrooms owners says without hiding that "Raising customs duties to simulate the Sayrafa rate practically means dealing a fatal blow to exhibition owners, for this sector that collapsed with the onset of the economic crisis in 2019, then it began to gradually recover." 

"If the decision is implemented, cars will become the monopoly of the rich, but only the rich," expecting the price of the smallest small car to rise to about 3,000 US dollars. 

The "obsession" with raising customs duties applies to mobile money changers on the Banks Street, Riad Elsolh, as they accompanied with great interest the protest movement organized by the depositors' associations in Beirut, to demand the return of their money from the banks. 

One of them said: "Eyes are on the banks because if they are closed, then the US dollar will "fly" and will never "calm down." We work anxiously and wary of a big and quick surprise."
 

Lebanon Economy

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Exchange Rate

Sayrafa

Customs Duties

Prices

Cars

Sector

LBCI Next
Shifting alliances: The presidential game of chess begins
Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-22

Lebanon's fuel sector in turmoil as exchange rate fluctuations persist

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-08

Corm warns of real threat to Lebanon's telecommunications sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-04

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-27

Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
05:41

Shifting alliances: The presidential game of chess begins

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:07

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:54

Connecting the Gulf to India: A strategic move in politics and economics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13

Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector

LBCI
World
11:30

Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-02

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:07

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app