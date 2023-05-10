Shifting alliances: The presidential game of chess begins

2023-05-10 | 05:41
Shifting alliances: The presidential game of chess begins
4min
Shifting alliances: The presidential game of chess begins

In a new development in the presidential file, it has been confirmed that "Plan B" is forging its way with international support, beginning from the United States and concluding in France.

According to this plan, the Élysée Palace has cut ties with the phase of marketing the opposition candidate Sleiman Frangieh, leaving the task in the hands of the Lebanese people.
 
In this context, Nidaa Al-Watan has learned that the French ambassador attempted to break the ice that had accumulated between the French on the one hand and the Christians and Bkerke on the other hand.

She informed Patriarch Bechara Boutros Rahi of her country's insistence on maintaining the historical relationship that has existed for centuries between Paris and the patriarchate and the high esteem for the national role played by Bkerke.

In a move indicating Paris' withdrawal of support for Frangieh, Rahi was informed that France no longer supports any candidate, will not engage in the game of names, will not favor one name over another, and will not take any step that would harm the Christian and national interest.

Thus, the French ambassador told the patriarch that the presidential file is now in the hands of the Lebanese people, and there are no longer any initiatives.

On the Arab level, what captured the attention at this stage was the tour embarked upon by the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Walid Bukhari, following the end of the Ramadan and Fitr holidays, which is still ongoing.

It has been confirmed that Riyadh will not interfere in the names of the presidential candidates and that its approach to this election is based on criteria that indicate it is not in line with Frangieh.

Moreover, as part of the ongoing movements of Bukhari, some sources provided insight into what the Saudi diplomat has been proposing. They said, "There is a problem with some parties understanding what Bukhari has presented.

The same sources added, "What the ambassador said, he said as a responsible man, and we, too, must act as responsible individuals, not based on what matters to America and France. We must respect ourselves and our country. He said, choose whomever you choose, and this is your decision, and we will deal with you accordingly, based on our interests and the interests of the Arab world, whether you choose Sleiman Frangieh or someone else."

The source continued, "The question is, who is the person who can restore Lebanon's unity and be the man of the stage? Who is the person who can be the president of the state and a symbol of national unity?"

"There is a lack of understanding among a large number of politicians, and it does not seem that the regional developments have had an impact on Lebanon," the same source added.

On another note, it was remarkable that Hezbollah deviated from the language of "understanding" it has been using more frequently recently and returned to the language of rigidity by insisting on supporting Frangieh.

These linguistic fluctuations reflect the disappointment of Hezbollah and Amal Movement in failing to secure explicit Saudi support for Frangieh, a disappointment that reached its peak after Paris stepped back from adopting the Frangieh option.

Thus, Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Naim Qassem, said, "I say to the opposing group, you have no chance to impose a president. On the other hand, our team started with a promising opportunity when we supported Frangieh's nomination because he is a man of national specifications and open to everyone locally, Arabically, and regionally."

Furthermore, he said, "The difference between the name proposed by us and the names listed, which include sixteen candidates, does not allow any significant competition between the number of votes supporting Frangieh and those supporting each of the candidates on this list, and that is a very significant difference. Our hope for the most likely chance of electing the candidate we chose has increased, while there is almost no chance for the other competitors due to their fragmentation and inability to present a comprehensive national candidate."

Qassem also pointed out that "the bet on us giving up Frangieh's nomination to remove him from the presidential race did not happen and will not happen."
 

