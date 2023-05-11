Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

Press Highlights
2023-05-11 | 00:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

Sources close to the matter have revealed that in February, after the Arab International Quincy meeting in Paris, there was a discussion about nominating either President Frangieh or Army Commander Joseph Aoun for the presidency.

However, the French requested support for promoting Frangieh's candidacy along with Judge Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister in what appeared to be a barter that satisfied various influential Lebanese parties.
 
According to the sources, speaking to the "Nidaa Al-Watan" newspaper, stated that despite several discussions and negotiations, the French were unable to reach a satisfactory outcome.

As a result, other members of the Quincy meeting returned to the nomination of Joseph Aoun, citing reasons such as his ability to guarantee the necessary reforms, as the absence of political calculations could push to harsh decisions.

Other justifications for Aoun's candidacy included his firm rejection of sectarianism and his successful management of the military institution during difficult times. Furthermore, his ability to balance sensitive relations between the US and Hezbollah was highly praised.

Meanwhile, local sources have confirmed that Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri repeatedly stated that Aoun's candidacy requires constitutional amendments.

When reminded that during Michel Sleiman's presidential election, there was no mention of constitutional amendments, Berri replied, "at that time, there was a settlement," implying that he is looking for a settlement in exchange for accepting Joseph Aoun as president.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Nabih Berri

Speaker

Seek

Settlement

Accepting

Army

Commander

President

Presidency

LBCI Next
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
Shifting alliances: The presidential game of chess begins
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

Army Commander Aoun delivers presidential-style speech amid political turmoil

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-10

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-06

Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-25

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:41

Shifting alliances: The presidential game of chess begins

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-10

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-10

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-23

Qatar Airways to become Formula One's main airline sponsor

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-10

Woods' ball from 1997 Masters sells for $64,000

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-04

France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:20

Lost and found: The dilemma of depositing fresh dollars at Lebanon's Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Variety
06:23

Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Potato crisis in Akkar: Farmer's losses and unanswered questions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:10

Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app