Qatari ambassador proposes Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as consensus candidate

Press Highlights
2023-05-12
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Qatari ambassador proposes Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as consensus candidate
Qatari ambassador proposes Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as consensus candidate

In ongoing efforts to find a consensus candidate for Lebanon's presidential election, sources familiar with the matter have revealed that the Qatari ambassador has put forward the name of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as a potential candidate during his meetings with parliamentarians.

When concerns were raised regarding the need for a constitutional amendment, the ambassador did not see a problem.
 
The current situation is similar to 2009 when the Doha Agreement was reached, and General Michel Sleiman was elected as army commander. The scene today is not much different from that period.

However, the major Christian blocs must clearly define their stance on this matter. In case of a lack of consensus, alternative candidates will be considered, but such a decision would require the approval of the Maronite Patriarchate in Bkerke.

