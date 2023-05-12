News
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
Press Highlights
2023-05-12 | 04:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Opposition leaders hold crucial discussions to resolve presidential stalemate
In light of breaking the ongoing stalemate surrounding the presidential elections, opposition parties, including the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Lebanese Forces, Kataeb Party, and Progressive Socialist Party, along with opposition blocs and MPs, have been actively engaged in a series of meetings.
On Thursday, an important meeting took place between the leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, and MP Wael Abu Faour, member of the Progressive Socialist Party. Following the meeting, Gemayel affirmed that communications would intensify in the upcoming days to achieve a breakthrough in the presidential file.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat.
Additionally, this meeting adds to a series of closed-door discussions that have taken place away from the media's attention. Some opposition parties believe these meetings could lead to positive outcomes in the foreseeable future, while others remain skeptical about finding a solution.
In this context, opposition parliamentary sources revealed to "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat" that three names have emerged during their discussions. These names include Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and former ministers Ziad Baroud and Jihad Azour.
However, the sources also highlighted differences among the opposition parties regarding their support for a specific candidate. At the same time, they emphasized that efforts are being made to converge on a single candidate who would gather the opposition's support.
While the sources express optimism about reaching a resolution soon, they also warned the opposition about a confrontation in parliament with the other party if it persists in backing their candidate, Frangieh. They warn that the situation could favor them during the election session if the quorum is met.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Opposition
Leaders
Crucial
Discussions
Resolve
Elections
Presidential
Stalemate
Lebanon
