The Syrian refugee crisis: Separating facts from media rumors
Press Highlights
2023-05-17 | 01:37
High views
Share
Share
4
min
The Syrian refugee crisis: Separating facts from media rumors
While the issue of convening a special session of the Cabinet to discuss the Syrian refugee file remains unresolved, parliamentary activity continues along the plan of the administration and justice committee, which has allocated more than one session to follow up on it with the concerned ministers. This comes in light of the agenda, including two proposals, the first regarding unregistered people and the second regarding regulating the presence of Syrian refugees.
On Tuesday, the committee, chaired by MP Georges Adwan and attended by caretaker members and ministers, including Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar, Justice Minister Henri Khoury, and Displaced Minister Issam Sharafeddine, discussed this file.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
However, some believe there is more media hype surrounding it than serious engagement.
According to "Nidaa Al-Watan" sources, there are different interpretations concerning the opening of this file and focusing on it at this stage.
Some see it as serving the Syrian regime in terms of the possibility of benefiting from international and external aid and exerting pressure to redirect funds to Syria. Others believe that opening and focusing on this file may serve a particular presidential candidate based on their perceived ability to address this issue, along with other analyses and interpretations.
In reality, according to committee Chairman MP Georges Adwan, "it appears that the Lebanese government does not have a clear plan to repatriate Syrian refugees to Syria, and it is required to allocate a session as a priority and to come out with a clear plan and details on how to repatriate Syrian refugees to their country."
"The required plan must be based on the principle of Lebanese state sovereignty over its decisions. Lebanon signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 2003, an agreement which affirmed that it is not a country of asylum and, therefore, Lebanese laws must be applied to Syrians. The agency must also respect Lebanese sovereignty," he added.
Moreover, Democratic Gathering MP Bilal Abdallah said to "Nidaa Al-Watan," "there is no comprehensive government plan to deal with this issue, which requires a roadmap between us and Syria because there are other files that need to be addressed, such as demarcating the borders. Are there preparations to put this roadmap in place?"
He continued by saying, "we are trying in the committee to put things in their proper context, and the refugee file is a burden, but finding a solution should not open up new crises for Lebanon. Lebanon's interest must be carefully considered in dealing with this issue, especially since there are a lot of media rumors. For example, detailed data is available to General Security, which has been provided and explained to the deputies in the previous committee session. Some details can determine who is a refugee, who is a worker with a residence permit, and who is an investor."
Abdallah questioned the guarantees that can be secured for the return of these individuals, as it is clear from which areas they. Are there reconstruction plans?
He also stated that "dealing with this issue seems to be more of a media matter than a serious one so far," calling for "taking into consideration Lebanon's interest primarily, as Lebanon cannot afford to confront the international community, especially Europe."
Furthermore, he mentioned that 250 Syrian prisoners in Lebanese prisons have requested to complete their sentences in their homeland.
Will the Syrian authorities accept their return?
These individuals have made such requests and will not be deported except willingly.
In conclusion, this file will remain open, awaiting the government's statements in its session, which is said to be dedicated to the Syrian refugee file next week after returning from the Arab summit conference.
