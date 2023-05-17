News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions
Press Highlights
2023-05-17 | 02:00
High views
Share
Share
4
min
General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions
The candidacy of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun is still part of the Quincy meeting, and he has never been excluded from the list of favored candidates.
However, the internal Lebanese scene seems to be leaning towards an opposition candidate versus a candidate from the ruling coalition.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
The pressure that prevailed recently has subsided slightly, raising questions and expectations of a swift presidential election session.
The deadlines set to accelerate the election of a new president, whether linked to the Arab summit or the Quincy meeting that was postponed, seem practically unattainable, according to sources. This applies to both the Amal-Hezbollah and Marada Movement and the deputies who met with Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari.
However, those familiar with ongoing discussions between the Quincy members for weeks argue that attention should be directed to what Qatar is doing rather than the Saudi ambassador in Beirut to indicate Quincy's direction.
From the beginning, Doha has acted as if it is closer to the Washington perspective and, to a large extent, the Saudi perspective as an official decision. In its diplomatic moves that have begun and will be repeated in Beirut or in external communications, it acts as if an undeclared chart still has not been infiltrated.
The highly cautious US administration regarding Arab and Saudi steps towards Syria has not yet revealed its secret, although Qatar is the closest to knowing its hints.
Both Doha and Washington act as if they are not concerned about the Lebanese pressures or the interpretation of the Saudi movement in Beirut in a different manner from what it is.
According to sources familiar with the matter, it should be noted that what is conveyed about Saudi Arabia in Lebanon does not approximate the actual Saudi stance within the Quincy, which is still in effect with the other four capitals dealing with Riyadh based on it.
These sources emphasize that since the first day of the five countries' involvement in the presidential elections, the situation remains the same: 50% for Army Commander General Joseph Aoun versus 50% for other candidates, including the leader of the Marada Movement Sleiman Frangieh and the opposition's chosen candidate.
Nevertheless, this American-Egyptian-Qatari approach is still prevailing.
Sources indicate that as long as Aoun remains part of the presidential equation, it practically means that transitioning from the currently proposed formulas in Beirut would require a new program for election management. The data necessitates stating that the Amal-Hezbollah duo is not accepting the army commander at the time, despite the pressures of the Quincy, even if Paris explicitly announces dropping its presidential initiative because it does not yield its actual value. The duo cannot benefit from it.
As for abandoning Frangieh in return for the opposition abandoning its candidate, both cannot secure 65 votes, meaning that the exchange would be made at internal and external costs, which is not contingent on the near future.
According to the data, Paris, which intervened in the presidential race knowing well the stances of the four countries, has become closer to dealing with its initiative as if it is no longer viable, even if it does not announce its failure, and that there is a gradual approach to the next phase that should be handled wisely.
Moreover, after the increase in Lebanese criticism, its new administration of the presidential file drives it more towards dealing with its partners based on the broad outlines for the future.
The five countries are still looking for the specifications of the comprehensive settlement, including a president, government, and ministers. In the context of their search for a way to pull Lebanon away from the closed circle of candidates for the presidency on presidential, governmental, and ministerial levels, which were part of the same political class that the Lebanese protesters revolted against on October 17.
This narrowing of options, which was supposed to contribute to presenting a new and different settlement from the prevailing pattern, was met with contradictions. This raises extensive discussions about the possibilities of reaching a formula that surpasses the expectations of those who will assume power in the next stage.
The irony that those familiar with the Quincy discussions highlight is that they clearly discuss the future stage of the Lebanese situation and its political and economic dimensions within a broad political framework, unlike the Lebanese forces that drown in daily details without seeking prospects for the crisis's future or proposing comprehensive solutions beyond the presidential elections.
All of this casts its shadow on the recent rush under the pressures that suggested that the election had become imminent and that the 65 votes for Frangieh were in the duo's grasp.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Army
Commander
General
Joseph Aoun
Position
Stance
Quincy
Meeting
Discussions
Elections
Presidency
Lebanon
The Syrian refugee crisis: Separating facts from media rumors
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-12
Qatari ambassador proposes Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as consensus candidate
Press Highlights
2023-05-12
Qatari ambassador proposes Army Commander General Joseph Aoun as consensus candidate
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-06
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
Press Highlights
2023-05-06
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-27
Abdollahian after meeting Bou Habib: We support any election or agreement regarding Lebanon's presidency
Lebanon News
2023-04-27
Abdollahian after meeting Bou Habib: We support any election or agreement regarding Lebanon's presidency
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-15
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
Press Highlights
2023-05-15
Sanctions loom over Lebanon as presidential elections remain stalled
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:37
The Syrian refugee crisis: Separating facts from media rumors
Press Highlights
01:37
The Syrian refugee crisis: Separating facts from media rumors
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
In Lebanon, culture is the source of livelihood for thousands, generating two billion dollars annually
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
In Lebanon, culture is the source of livelihood for thousands, generating two billion dollars annually
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-16
From corruption to efficiency: Raed Khoury's plan to empower the private sector
Press Highlights
2023-05-16
From corruption to efficiency: Raed Khoury's plan to empower the private sector
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-16
Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures
Press Highlights
2023-05-16
Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-17
Sotheby's to auction world's largest ruby in New York in June
Variety
2023-04-17
Sotheby's to auction world's largest ruby in New York in June
0
Variety
07:14
Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists
Variety
07:14
Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists
0
World
2023-04-17
Bombardments rock Sudan capital for third day, US calls for ceasefire
World
2023-04-17
Bombardments rock Sudan capital for third day, US calls for ceasefire
0
Variety
09:27
ANYBotics raises $50 million to help deploy its robot dog
Variety
09:27
ANYBotics raises $50 million to help deploy its robot dog
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
10:33
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
2
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
Lebanon News
10:55
Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision
3
Lebanon Economy
10:14
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
Lebanon Economy
10:14
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
4
Lebanon News
07:46
Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June
Lebanon News
07:46
Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June
5
Breaking Headlines
10:09
A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP
Breaking Headlines
10:09
A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP
6
Lebanon News
04:56
Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency
Lebanon News
04:56
Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency
7
Lebanon News
05:46
Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives
Lebanon News
05:46
Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store