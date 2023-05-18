News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
Press Highlights
2023-05-18 | 06:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
The meeting between Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Ain El Tineh, which mentioned that it dealt with the official Lebanese position at the Arab League Summit, focused, in fact, on the issue of the Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh.
They agreed, as a result, to request Governor Riad Salameh to resign, sources told Annahar.
This article was originally published in, and translated from the Lebanese newspaper Annahar.
According to the information, Berri and Mikati did send a letter to Salameh requesting his resignation.
Still, he refused categorically before the end of his term because that would be considered an admission of the accusations against him, which is not within the scope of acceptance, "and let each one bear his responsibilities."
The information discussed the emergence of what looks like a joint crisis cell with Berri and Mikati to confront this development.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Meeting
Nabih Berri
Najib Mikati
Governor
Banque Du Liban
Riad Salameh
Resignation
Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-06
Bukhari after meeting Jumblatt: Sustainable solutions come from within Lebanon, not from outside
Lebanon News
2023-05-06
Bukhari after meeting Jumblatt: Sustainable solutions come from within Lebanon, not from outside
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:35
Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit
Press Highlights
01:35
Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit
0
Press Highlights
00:03
Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy
Press Highlights
00:03
Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-17
General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions
Press Highlights
2023-05-17
General Joseph Aoun's position amidst the Quincy meeting discussions
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-17
The Syrian refugee crisis: Separating facts from media rumors
Press Highlights
2023-05-17
The Syrian refugee crisis: Separating facts from media rumors
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
04:01
Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum
Middle East
04:01
Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum
0
World
2023-05-05
UK Conservatives suffering 'terrible' night with local election losses
World
2023-05-05
UK Conservatives suffering 'terrible' night with local election losses
0
World
2023-04-22
Angry at Brazil's Lula, Ukrainians protest in Lisbon as official visit starts
World
2023-04-22
Angry at Brazil's Lula, Ukrainians protest in Lisbon as official visit starts
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-13
Hajj Hassan to LBCI: We are working to secure 65 votes for Frangieh
Lebanon News
2023-03-13
Hajj Hassan to LBCI: We are working to secure 65 votes for Frangieh
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
15:24
US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI
Middle East
15:24
US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI
2
Press Highlights
00:03
Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy
Press Highlights
00:03
Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy
3
Press Highlights
06:04
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
Press Highlights
06:04
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit
Press Highlights
01:35
Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit
5
Lebanon News
04:43
Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries
Lebanon News
04:43
Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries
6
Middle East
04:01
Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum
Middle East
04:01
Rushdi to LBCI: We will call for an end to Lebanon’s presidential vacuum
7
Lebanon News
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
8
Lebanon News
04:18
Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president
Lebanon News
04:18
Asiri to LBCI: Lebanon needs a qualified and unifying president
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store