The meeting between Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Ain El Tineh, which mentioned that it dealt with the official Lebanese position at the Arab League Summit, focused, in fact, on the issue of the Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh.

They agreed, as a result, to request Governor Riad Salameh to resign, sources told Annahar.According to the information, Berri and Mikati did send a letter to Salameh requesting his resignation.Still, he refused categorically before the end of his term because that would be considered an admission of the accusations against him, which is not within the scope of acceptance, "and let each one bear his responsibilities."The information discussed the emergence of what looks like a joint crisis cell with Berri and Mikati to confront this development.