Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
2023-05-19 | 01:50
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
It was clear that the positions were sorted out in a case that is among the most dangerous in Lebanon's financial and monetary history: the dismissal of the central bank governor.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
As the Christian trio (the Lebanese Forces, the Kataeb Party, and the Free Patriotic Movement) declared clearly and without any hesitation, "the need to dismiss him immediately if he does not resign on his own," in what resembles a green light for an emergency session of the Council of Ministers to take the appropriate decision without delay.
Otherwise, Lebanon's image will worsen in international forums after an international arrest warrant was issued against Salameh by French Judge Aude Buresi when the Lebanese judiciary claimed that he had not found him to inform him of the obligation to appear before her last Tuesday.
The sources add that "the most dangerous lies in the threat of Lebanon's relations with international financial institutions, led by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the possibility of Lebanon being exposed to financial isolation if correspondent banks decide to stop dealing with a banking and monetary sector headed by a governor accused of money laundering," according to what was also stated in the statements of the claimants by dismissing the governor.
In addition, 10 Change MPs, several civil society associations, and opposition political forces issued various statements that all intersected when asking for Salameh's dismissal and holding him accountable, as well as holding accountable all those involved in the widespread corruption that led to the catastrophic crisis in which Lebanon has been floundering for more than three years, with persistence in denial and responsibility for what happened.
On the other hand, the positions seemed gray on the side of the “resistance team,” headed by the Shiite Duo, as silence prevailed, especially after Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's pretext that "the site is Maronite and the word in it is for the Maronites first," but the Maronites tell him loudly, "Lebanon's interest is above all else."
Follow-up sources revealed that the “resistance team” is trying "to comfort Salameh and reassure him in the hope that he will resign on his own, with a promise to protect him later, especially in a local trial that does not amount to shackling and imprisoning him!'
As for the caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, his deputy, Saadeh Al-Shami, expressed it in statements to international news agencies that were reported by the websites of major international newspapers, which is an explicit demand for the governor's resignation and/or for the cabinet to convene and take a dismissal decision, "with an explicit warning of the consequences of his remaining in office," and the danger of threatening Lebanon's relations with international financial institutions such as the IMF.
Al-Shami's statement is intended as a message to the international community that the trend is to take a decision on this issue.
As for Salameh himself, in an interview with Al Hadath, he appeared, as he had been for many years, to live in complete denial, stressing that he would continue in his position until the end of his term at the end of next July and that he would take care of monetary and banking stability, promising to return deposits to their owners.
It was remarkable that he said that whoever attacks him does not dare attack politicians, calling on the judiciary to start investigating politicians before interrogating him.
In a strange situation, confirming that it is now threatening Lebanon's relationship with international financiers, Salameh accused the World Bank of stupidity because it issued a report criticizing a banking platform, which prompted observers to say that we are facing a "serious and pathological psychological condition that cannot be tolerated."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Riad Salameh
Central Bank
Lebanese
Governor
Removal
