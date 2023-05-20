Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh

Press Highlights
2023-05-20 | 00:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh

The week ends on a rare and confusing situation that Lebanon has not witnessed before: How can the Governor of Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, be pushed to resign, or a government decision to dismiss him after Lebanon received an international Interpol warrant in a red notice requesting his immediate arrest. 

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan. 

Salameh repeated his claim of innocence, and that he will continue in his position until the end of his term. However, sources told Nidaa al-Watan that the weekend will be full of vigorous and intense direct and indirect discussions with Salameh to push him to resign with a promise of commitment not to extradite him to France and to facilitate matters of investigation with him locally.  

This provided that the judicial order ends fast by acknowledging that what he is accused of from embezzlement of commissions will be dropped, with it being clear that these commissions are from private, not public, funds and that they are in exchange for legitimate fees. 

The sources add that if Salameh cannot be persuaded to resign, the matter will be presented to the Council of Ministers on Monday to take the appropriate decision destined for his dismissal.  

This dismissal requires a request by Finance Minister Youssef Khalil and the consensus of those attending, including a minister close to the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Walid Nassar.  

Thus, the “ball is in Berri's wild court” because Mikati, according to his sources, cannot bear the pressure, and he is with the dismissal, according to what was reported by the ministers affiliated with him and close to him, such as Saadeh Al-Shami and Bassam Mawlawi.
 
The information circulating shows that the Speaker of Parliament is primarily concerned with instructing Minister Khalil to formulate the request to the Council of Ministers, just as he is concerned with accepting the first deputy governor of Banque du Liban, Wassim Mansouri, to take over the governorship duties if it is impossible to appoint a governor to replace Salameh.  

Noting that Hezbollah opposes the appointment and accepts handing over Mansouri the task.  

Likewise, Minister Nassar, who oscillates between the FPM and his closeness to Mikati, will likely attend to complete the required quorum.
  
Consequently, the “fireball” of Salameh’s dismissal rolls to fall into Speaker Berri hands, who has always defended the governor, prevented his dismissal during the days of Hassan Diab’s government, and relied on him to control the exchange rate of the Lebanese lira, and in repeated statements during the crisis. 

Regarding the Lebanese lira, monetary and banking sources do not rule out discussing this with Salameh because he is the most capable, in the opinion of the parties in the system, of continuing the current stability of the exchange rate and the impossible must be done so as not to “judge” Salameh for fear of unleashing speculation and the return of the US dollar to skyrocketing heights this time.  

The same sources indicated that the exchange rate remained stable despite the circulation of one of the most dangerous news on an international scale, i.e., a request to arrest the Governor of Banque du Liban, which means that only he is now capable of that control, with a question hesitating about using this “weapon” to impose the safety of his conditions in the appropriate exits. 

As for the Judiciary, and after the red notice reached the Cassation Public Prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat, the latter became compelled to summon Salameh, claiming that the Lebanese investigation had been completed, to justify the failure to extradite the wanted person to France.  

However, legal sources do not exclude that the local judiciary is waiting for the political “password” and proceeding according to it, which puts several judges under the international microscope and may open the door to accusing them of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Governor

Banque du Liban

Riad Salameh

Resign

Government

Dismissal

Interpol

Red Notice

Arrest

LBCI Next
Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15

Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-19

Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-19

The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-18

Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-10

Zamp wants to give online sellers ‘freedom from sales tax’

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16

Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22

Medication prices increase by nine percent after rise in US dollar exchange rate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-11

Who was the late "godfather" of Taif Hussein Al-Husseini

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More