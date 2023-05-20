News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain
Press Highlights
2023-05-20 | 01:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain
There has been nothing new in the case of the Governor of Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, except for the official confirmation that the Red Notice issued by Interpol against him has arrived, which calls on Lebanon to implement and arrest him.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar.
It is noteworthy, however, that the political deliberations, which were stalled due to the Arab League Summit, did not reach a conclusion, with Prime Minister Najib Mikati's desire to re-discuss the possibility that the Council of Ministers, with all its members, take the initiative to appoint a replacement for Salameh, and not only ask him to step down from his post.
Mikati assumes that the agreement of the Amal and Hezbollah duo may help convince the Free Patriotic Movement of the matter, especially since everyone wants to appoint a replacement for Salameh, for fear that the vacuum will prolong if a new president is not elected soon.
This is something that all political forces say is not possible and that this matter should be left to a stage after the election of a new President.
While no position was issued on the matter, the statement of Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi to the Saudi "Al Arabiya" channel about the matter was striking, as he said that Salameh should step down from his position immediately.
It was the first position issued by a government official. The position of the Minister of the Interior coincided with the spread of a copy of the Red Notice in which Salameh's name is mentioned as wanted by the French judiciary in all media and popular circles.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Governor
Banque du Liban
Riad Salameh
Fate
Red Notice
Interpol
Arrest
Lebanese
Government
Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
0
Press Highlights
00:46
Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
00:46
Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:46
Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
00:46
Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-19
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
2023-05-19
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-19
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
Press Highlights
2023-05-19
The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-18
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
Press Highlights
2023-05-18
Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-10
Zamp wants to give online sellers ‘freedom from sales tax’
Variety
2023-05-10
Zamp wants to give online sellers ‘freedom from sales tax’
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Medication prices increase by nine percent after rise in US dollar exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Medication prices increase by nine percent after rise in US dollar exchange rate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-11
Who was the late "godfather" of Taif Hussein Al-Husseini
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-11
Who was the late "godfather" of Taif Hussein Al-Husseini
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
3
Press Highlights
01:25
Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain
Press Highlights
01:25
Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain
4
Lebanon News
06:50
Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform
Lebanon News
06:50
Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform
5
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Lebanon News
10:22
PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
6
Press Highlights
00:46
Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
00:46
Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
8
Middle East
05:31
France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting
Middle East
05:31
France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More