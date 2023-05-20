There has been nothing new in the case of the Governor of Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, except for the official confirmation that the Red Notice issued by Interpol against him has arrived, which calls on Lebanon to implement and arrest him.It is noteworthy, however, that the political deliberations, which were stalled due to the Arab League Summit, did not reach a conclusion, with Prime Minister Najib Mikati's desire to re-discuss the possibility that the Council of Ministers, with all its members, take the initiative to appoint a replacement for Salameh, and not only ask him to step down from his post.Mikati assumes that the agreement of the Amal and Hezbollah duo may help convince the Free Patriotic Movement of the matter, especially since everyone wants to appoint a replacement for Salameh, for fear that the vacuum will prolong if a new president is not elected soon.This is something that all political forces say is not possible and that this matter should be left to a stage after the election of a new President.While no position was issued on the matter, the statement of Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi to the Saudi "Al Arabiya" channel about the matter was striking, as he said that Salameh should step down from his position immediately.It was the first position issued by a government official. The position of the Minister of the Interior coincided with the spread of a copy of the Red Notice in which Salameh's name is mentioned as wanted by the French judiciary in all media and popular circles.