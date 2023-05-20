Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

Press Highlights
2023-05-20 | 01:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban&#39;s Governor: Riad Salameh&#39;s fate uncertain
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

There has been nothing new in the case of the Governor of Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, except for the official confirmation that the Red Notice issued by Interpol against him has arrived, which calls on Lebanon to implement and arrest him. 
 
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar.  

It is noteworthy, however, that the political deliberations, which were stalled due to the Arab League Summit, did not reach a conclusion, with Prime Minister Najib Mikati's desire to re-discuss the possibility that the Council of Ministers, with all its members, take the initiative to appoint a replacement for Salameh, and not only ask him to step down from his post.  

Mikati assumes that the agreement of the Amal and Hezbollah duo may help convince the Free Patriotic Movement of the matter, especially since everyone wants to appoint a replacement for Salameh, for fear that the vacuum will prolong if a new president is not elected soon. 

This is something that all political forces say is not possible and that this matter should be left to a stage after the election of a new President. 

While no position was issued on the matter, the statement of Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi to the Saudi "Al Arabiya" channel about the matter was striking, as he said that Salameh should step down from his position immediately.  

It was the first position issued by a government official. The position of the Minister of the Interior coincided with the spread of a copy of the Red Notice in which Salameh's name is mentioned as wanted by the French judiciary in all media and popular circles.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Governor

Banque du Liban

Riad Salameh

Fate

Red Notice

Interpol

Arrest

Lebanese

Government

Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

Interior Minister reveals that Lebanon received a warrant from Interpol to arrest Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15

Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-19

Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-19

The Lebanese Presidential File: Balancing regional interests and internal dynamics

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-18

Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-10

Zamp wants to give online sellers ‘freedom from sales tax’

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16

Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22

Medication prices increase by nine percent after rise in US dollar exchange rate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-11

Who was the late "godfather" of Taif Hussein Al-Husseini

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Political pressure and legal battles: The future of Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit

LBCI
Middle East
05:31

France taking Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Arab League, G7 meeting

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More