Behind closed doors: Assad and Mikati discuss common issues ahead of the Arab League Summit

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat. A meeting took place between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on the sidelines of the Arab League Summit held in Jeddah on Friday.According to "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat," it was confirmed that Assad and Mikati had a brief meeting before entering the conference hall, where they discussed "common issues."

However, the meeting was described as "friendly, positive, and conducive to future developments," which signifies a higher level of engagement between the neighboring countries since the start of the Syrian crisis in 2011.



Lebanese government sources have expressed Prime Minister Mikati's satisfaction with the atmosphere of the summit and the meetings held before and during the event. They emphasized that Lebanon's stance on the importance of strengthening relations with Saudi Arabia remains firm. Mikati will closely monitor the summit's decisions regarding Lebanon in collaboration with relevant parties.



Moreover, Prime Minister Najib Mikati praised the significant role played by the Arab League Summit held in Jeddah, noting that it brought Arab countries together to address common interests and issues that concern everyone. He also expressed his confidence in Saudi Arabia's approach, which aims to establish regional stability.



Mikati referred to the Jeddah Summit as a "healing summit," as it was preceded by an agreement to restore relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, as well as the total return of Syria, a sister country, to its role within the Arab League.



Furthermore, Mikati indicated that "the prolonged duration of the crisis, its stalled resolution, and the significant increase in displaced individuals, which has placed a tremendous burden on Lebanon. This burden encompasses infrastructure, social impacts, and political repercussions within the country. The natural right of these displaced individuals to return to their cities and villages."