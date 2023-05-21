Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection





This article was originally published in and translated from the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Anbaa. French diplomacy remains in constant contact with Gebran Bassil, and the latest offer presented to him is to have him choose the new governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon after removing Riad Salameh in exchange for supporting the nomination of Sleiman Frangieh.

Sources believe that the political aspect, in light of the pursuit of Governor Salameh by the French judiciary, takes into account the response to the desires of the governor's opponents, led by Gebran Bassil.



However, Bassil rejects any candidate imposed by the opposition who does not have the approval or acceptance of Hezbollah.