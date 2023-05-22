Hezbollah reaffirmed yesterday that it is operating outside the Arab context through a public military maneuver following the summit's decision, which explicitly rejected armed militias operating outside state institutions.

It also emphasized its departure from the Lebanese context by openly endorsing Sleiman Frangieh for the presidency.

This article is originally published in, translated from Nidaa al-Watan newspaper.

Through these two contexts, it becomes apparent that Lebanon is, until further notice, held hostage to the dominance of Qasem Soleimani's influence.

Soleimani, the former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force, was assassinated by the United States in early 2020, and his memory was revived by the party yesterday.

Therefore, discussions about a democratic path to elect a new president for the republic are, in reality, a path dominated by the power of sectarian weapons outside the state's authority.

A diplomatic source, speaking to "Nidaa al-Watan," considered the military display by the party as a sign of significant confusion. After all its attempts to regain control over the presidential decision by forcefully imposing its presidential candidate hit a solid wall, it resorted to showcasing its military capabilities. However, its leadership is aware that Iran will not allow its strategic interests, particularly those outlined in the agreement sponsored by China and Saudi Arabia, to be jeopardized. Iran acts as the guarantor against any escalation in the southern front."

"Hezbollah's military maneuver yesterday was public and used live ammunition, marking the largest of its kind.

It included a military parade and simulated attacks targeting Israel through drones or intrusion.

During the maneuver, Hashem Saffieddin, the Executive Council Chief of Hezbollah, stated that 'today, the resistance is an extended force and a complete axis that will continue to evolve from Gaza, the West Bank, the occupied territories, and Lebanon, emanating from the Islamic Republic of Iran. This effort was initiated by the martyr Hajj Qasem Soleimani.'"

The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, commented on the military maneuver, saying, "Hezbollah's maneuver in southern Lebanon primarily challenges the Lebanese government, the Lebanese state, and their commitments. As for the threats, we have become accustomed to them from those whose destructive role has been exposed in killing Lebanese, Syrians, and Arabs and executing Iranian agendas in the Arab world."

On his part, Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, believed that "without the resistance, Lebanon would not have been liberated within the framework of the triad of the army, the people, and the resistance."

Regarding the presidential mandate, Qassem said, "In Hezbollah, we chose Sleiman Frangieh as a political and national choice, someone with experience capable of uniting and working towards solving problems and crises. Let's engage in dialogue and understanding to save the country instead of delaying, which prolongs the crisis and puts us in front of difficult and complex challenges. Our hand is extended for a solution."

Politically, the news of the meeting between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati remained unofficial during the Arab summit held last Friday in Jeddah, although it was endorsed by some media outlets, some of which were affiliated with Mikati.

It was learned that the meeting was brief due to the coincidence of both presidents entering the conference hall, leading to a handshake and a brief exchange.





