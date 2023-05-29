Berri is preparing for a post-Frangieh candidacy phase

After weeks of pressure exerted by the Shiite duo to prove that their candidate, Sleiman Frangieh alone, is qualified to reach the Baabda Presidential Palace, on the pretext that the opposition failed to agree on a candidate to confront Frangieh, the duo suddenly and in unison expressed their displeasure at the imminent announcement of the opposition's candidate, former minister Jihad Azour.

This as sources said that the atmosphere of Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, who met with Azour last Saturday, is preparing for a post-Frangieh phase based on the new reality that is beginning to emerge, indicating a balance between the duo's candidates and the opposition.

This necessitates the duo's acceptance of a presidential option that does not include Frangieh. It should be noted that Berri's endorsement of this shift requires arrangements with "Hezbollah," which would require intensified speculation about what transpired between Berri and Azour in the recent meeting when Berri told his guest, "There is nothing against you, but as a duo, we have our natural candidate, Frangieh, and we are sticking to him."

Soon, Hezbollah rushed and was joined by the Amal Movement in a coordinated campaign against Azour, in which the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Mohammad Raad, and MP Ali Hassan Khalil from Berri's bloc participated.

The campaign aimed to portray the candidate being discussed (Azour) as a maneuvering candidate whose task is to confront the nomination supported by Hezbollah and bring it down.

Raad added, "Foreign instructions directed some individuals in Lebanon, who have the audacity to publicly declare their rejection of a candidate supported by the Resistance, while they are satisfied with the arrival of a representative of submission, surrender, and acquiescence!"

Before Azour's trip to Riyadh to participate in an economic conference there, he met over the weekend with the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, the leader of the Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, and former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora.

On the other hand, on the eve of Patriarch Rai's visit to the Vatican today, before he meets with French President Emmanuel Macron tomorrow, the patriarch said in his Sunday sermon, "We thank God for what we hear about reaching some agreement among parliamentary blocs regarding the next president's figure."

In statements to "Nidaa Al-Watan," deputies from the opposition expressed their views. Member of the Strong Republic bloc, MP Fadi Karam, said that the opposition is "monitoring the approaches and how to engage in the battle by contacting MPs who do not belong to blocs, and former minister Jihad Azour should meet with everyone to arrange the matter." The patriarch was informed of these atmospheres, and it was evident in his speech today (yesterday) that there are optimistic atmospheres, all of which favor Jihad Azour's interest."

MP Neemat Efrem expressed his wish for a session to elect the president to be held soon. However, he did not notice any indications of the possibility of that happening.

He renewed his call for the necessity of bringing a president "based on common ground, who launches a positive shock and enters us into a phase of building a new Lebanon," pointing out that coordination with the National Moderation bloc, the independent MPs, and others regarding the presidency will be at its highest level in this sensitive stage.

He also talked about the possibility of new individuals joining this parliamentary gathering. He added, "We are convinced of the need to elect a president who is not provocative but at the same time has a project, economic expertise, and no connection to corruption at all."

Regarding his view on the opposition's agreement to nominate Azour, Efrem responded, "We are waiting for the final position to engage in dialogue and act accordingly."

MP Hadi Hobeish spoke about what he described as "joint coordination among ten deputies on a unified stance regarding the presidency." Meanwhile, MP Imad el-Hout from the "Independent Parliamentary Gathering," which includes him and MPs Nabil Badr, Neemat Efrem, and Jamil Abboud, clarified, "This is not new. We are ten deputies and agree on adopting a unified presidential position, meaning our candidate is unified. We will not announce his name, at least until the date of the electoral session is determined."





