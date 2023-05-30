Berri to Asharq al-Awsat: No election session soon

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri does not seem inclined to call for a new parliamentary session to elect a new president for the country, given the absence of "genuine competition" that ensures reaching a result from the session, contrary to the 11 failed sessions held by the parliament before and after the presidential vacuum at the end of October last year.

It appears that the regional and international "non-objection" to the election of former Minister Sleiman Frangieh is not without an "expiry date," as revealed by a Western diplomatic source to the "Asharq al-Awsat" newspaper.

The source stated that the understanding conveyed to officials, indicating the absence of Arab and international objection to the election of any candidate, including Frangieh, "is not open-ended."

The source emphasized the urgent need to elect a president for the country in light of the difficult circumstances Lebanon is going through and the clear international instability, which may relegate the Lebanese file to the bottom of priorities if Lebanese politicians do not take action and reach an agreement that allows the election of a president and restores order to the constitutional institutions in the country as a fundamental condition for any reform process and any roadmap to exit the crisis.

The source indicates that reaching an agreement to end the presidential vacuum is a "priority."

However, there is a priority for friendly countries towards Lebanon, represented by the five-party committee, which emphasizes the necessity of launching genuine reforms that instill confidence in the Arab and international communities regarding the seriousness of Lebanese political forces in uplifting their country.

The source explains that this non-objection may be revoked in case of slowdown or stumbling in the election process, especially since there are mutual "sectarian vetoes" on the current candidates, namely former Minister Frangieh and former Minister Jihad Azour.

Therefore, it would be appropriate to overcome these vetoes and swiftly exit the tunnel of obstruction or consider a third option that may find acceptance from both sides.

The source also mentioned that the deadline set by Berri (June 15th) could be the timeframe, especially since Berri set it based on the necessity of ending the vacuum before Lebanon faces crucial challenges, including the vacancy of the governorship of the Central Bank, which will occur at the end of July.

This poses a significant threat to the country's monetary stability.

However, Berri affirmed to "Asharq al-Awsat" that he has not been informed of any "expiration date," stating, on the contrary, that he will not call for a ceremonial session that ends like its predecessors.

He also explained to "Asharq al-Awsat" that he set the mid-month date based on the vacancy of the governorship of the Central Bank and other risks facing the country.

While emphasizing the necessity of electing a president for the country "yesterday rather than today or tomorrow," he firmly stated that he would not call for a session that lacks genuine competition.

He clarified that the current information available to him does not allow for the convening of a productive session.

"Hezbollah" continued its attack on the opposition and the possibility of their agreement on nominating former Minister Jihad Azour.

After the head of its parliamentary bloc, Mohammad Raad, launched an attack on them, Deputy Secretary-General of "Hezbollah," Sheikh Naim Qassem, wrote on his Twitter account: "Since the beginning, the nomination of the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, started with significant support, and it is increasing. The opponents of the programs and policies are trying to agree to confront Frangieh, but they can barely agree on one candidate from a list of 16 candidates."

He added, "The criterion of a unifying national Christian president is better for Lebanon than a president who confronts based on sectarian backgrounds. Liberate the president's election from the narrow interests game, and let's elect a free president who can save the country and not be a prisoner of those who elected him."

The head of the Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, responded to Qassem on Twitter as well, saying, "So it's either agreeing on your challenge candidate or constantly succumbing to your dictates? Does your vocabulary no longer include any options other than your destructive choices? Your confusion makes your logic both laughable and lamentable."

On the other hand, Richard Kouyoumjian, the Head of Foreign Relations in the Lebanese Forces party and former minister, responded on his Twitter account to Hezbollah MPs, saying, "Hezbollah's fierce stance against the signs of an agreement (…) on a presidential candidate confirms one truth: that the duo (Hezbollah and the Amal Movement) wants to seize control of the state and the country."

He added that they "rely on intimidation and defamation against those who refuse and on persuasion and exaggeration with the undecided," emphasizing that "rejecting their candidate is not just a political choice but a strategic one."