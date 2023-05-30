Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh

Press Highlights
2023-05-30 | 03:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh

At the beginning of the last week of May, new prospects opened up in the presidential election, completely contradicting the dictates and continuous exaggeration of Hezbollah.

The meeting between Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai and French President Emmanuel Macron today will be an opportunity to articulate the demands of the Christians in Lebanon regarding the national election.

 

In parallel, the visit of Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari to Army Commander General Joseph Aoun carries special significance as it marks the first meeting of the Kingdom's ambassador after his absence from Lebanon since the Arab summit on the 19th of this month in Jeddah.

Similarly, a similar visit was made by the Egyptian ambassador to Lebanon, Yasser Alawi, to the army commander, noting that Saudi Arabia and Egypt are members of the five-party committee in Lebanon, which also includes the United States, France, and Qatar.

Sources told "Nidaa al-Watan" that Patriarch Rai carries with him today to his meeting with President Macron at the Elysee Palace a document that includes the names of five presidential candidates representing the Christian choices.

These candidates are Ibrahim Kanaan, Ziad Baroud, Joseph Aoun, Jihad Azour, and Neemat Efrem.

The Patriarch's list, which does not include the name of the Shiite duo's candidate, Sleiman Frangieh, aims to respond to the French position, which has supported the Shiite duo's choice of Frangieh, under the pretext that there is no Christian candidate other than him.

This pushed Elysee to endorse him to avoid a vacuum in the presidential position in Lebanon, in addition to the fact that the future president should come within the framework of consensus with the Shiite component.

Before his departure to Paris yesterday evening, the Patriarch met with the Secretary of State of the Vatican, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, at the request of the Holy See.

Information indicates that the Vatican facilitated the Patriarch's visit to Paris through contacts made by the Vatican officials with French officials to emphasize the importance of respecting the democratic battle that the Lebanese Parliament may witness if the opposition, along with the Free Patriotic Movement, adopts the nomination of former Minister Jihad Azour.

Observers understood from these contacts that the Vatican stands with the Christian forces in their rejection of an unacceptable imposition of a nomination.

In Lebanon, the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, told the Kuwaiti newspaper "al-Qabas" in an interview published today that he agrees with the opposition on a candidate's name, but the program is lacking.

He called on Hezbollah to seek national consensus and abandon the approach of imposition and confrontation.

Bassil is preparing to officially announce the Free Patriotic Movement's approval of Azour's nomination in the coming hours, within the context of consecutive positions from the opposition, as each faction declares its support for Azour's nomination.

During their last meeting, Bassil's position was expedited by the recent controversy between him and Deputy Alain Aoun, a member of the party's political bureau. Bassil considered it an intervention by Hezbollah in the "backyard of the movement."

Therefore, he had to choose Azour as an option to send a message to the party, affirming that he still had control over the decision-making within the movement.

A diplomatic source, speaking through "Nidaa al-Watan," called for a "good understanding of the Arab and Western movement in Lebanon, with a focus on the Vatican's attention to the Army Commander through important meetings he held with senior Vatican officials during his recent visit to Rome.

Through its silent movement, the perceived impression was that the Vatican is emphasizing a figure outside the factions, which aligns with both the Arab and international groups in this regard.

 

The source pointed out that this movement does not mean that the presidency is imminent, but instead, it requires further consideration, which may extend until the end of the current summer.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Rai

Frangieh

Lebanon

France

Berri to Asharq al-Awsat: No election session soon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-26

Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate

LBCI
World
2023-05-21

France's Macron: G7 is an opportunity to convince Global South over Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-20

Bahrain decides to resume diplomatic representation with Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-20

Bahrain decides to resume diplomatic representation at the level of embassies with Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

Berri to Asharq al-Awsat: No election session soon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:09

Bin Salman to Assad: We want a consensus president in Lebanon before June 15

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-29

Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-29

Berri is preparing for a post-Frangieh candidacy phase

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-13

Interior Ministry prepares for holding on-time municipal elections

LBCI
World
06:39

ECB warns of hit to top European banks if funds run into trouble

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:59

Economic bodies, World Bank delegation discuss road map for Lebanese ports' development

LBCI
Middle East
08:08

Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign

LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:01

Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:33

Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

Finance Minister says World Bank intends to extend Lebanon with a loan of about $200 million

LBCI
Middle East
08:08

Iran says "terrorist team" linked to Israel has been arrested

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More