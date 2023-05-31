"Former President joins FPM meeting to support Bassil against the rebels"

This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.



The presence of former President Michel Aoun gave weight to the "Strong Lebanon" bloc meeting, marking this weekly event.Without a doubt, it was a calculated move by bloc president, Deputy Gebran Bassil, aimed at controlling the discussion, amid divided opinions between supporters of an agreement with opposition forces on the candidacy of Jihad Azour and those who were hesitant or opposed.However, it simultaneously highlighted an arduous internal struggle within the bloc that could be detrimental.The facts of yesterday's session confirmed that relying solely on the symbolism of General Aoun will not suffice for Bassil; rather, the disagreements need wise management to contain the factions at a minimum level.Evidence of this is the bloc's failure to make a decisive decision regarding the presidential file, leaving the discussion open, according to the statement that confirmed the "previously agreed-upon course led by the bloc president towards agreement with the opposition on a presidential candidate to be announced after determining possibilities and completing consultations concerning the program, election mechanism, and securing the broadest parliamentary endorsement for him on the basis of consensus, not imposition. If this fails, the next step would be to move to democratic competition through voting in the Parliament, with the bloc affirming its conviction that the election and success of a president at this stage requires consensus, not one party challenging another.""Al-Akhbar" learned that Bassil held sessions in the past two days with several FPM deputies who objected to Azour's candidacy, explaining the details of the intended agreement with opposition forces.He indicated that there is a "harmony in position with the Kataeb Party around the idea of proposing two names to consult with other political forces, and not limiting the choice to the former minister Jihad Azour. However, the Lebanese Forces rejected the proposal, and the Kataeb and Deputy Ghassan Skaff are still trying to convince Samir Geagea with the idea."Upon his arrival to Mirna Al Shalouhi, President Aoun asked about the deputies Simon Abi Ramia and Alain Aoun. He met with the former, while the latter had not yet arrived, until the session began in which he addressed the deputies with four clear and decisive points.Aoun started by saying that he worked during the handover process in the FPM leadership to ensure no divisions or splits occurred, and that any difference of opinion should be subject to internal discussion, not in the media or in public sessions.He then pointed out that anyone who wants to leave the Free Patriotic Movement should leave it alone, and the experience has shown the fate of those who left the movement, affirming his respect for private choices but on the "deputies to remember that they came with the votes of the FPM and they must work for the benefit of this movement".Without going into the details of the presidential file, he indirectly gave a stance on nominating one of the FPM members, saying that "the FPM's internal system states that anyone who wants to run for the presidency must be the leader of the FPM first, and therefore he must nominate himself for the FPM's leadership".Then, the interventions of the bloc members began, the longest of which was for Deputy Salim Aoun who wondered how Azour could be marketed to the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) audience, "especially since we have fought a battle against his approach in the ministry".He also mentioned that "the FPM has allies who helped it in the parliamentary elections and there are a number of FPM deputies who reached the parliament because of this alliance, and today we cannot enter into a confrontation with them and go to ally with forces that have always worked against the Free Patriotic Movement".However, President Aoun interrupted him in a way that suggested ending the intervention. While deputies Simon Abi Ramia and Alain Aoun did not make sharp interventions, Deputy Aoun believed that "naming Azour will prevent the FPM from playing the role of the pivot egg that we aspired to, and we will be in confrontation with those we consider our allies".Meanwhile, Deputy Ibrahim Kanaan affirmed that "he did not nominate himself for the presidency, and he heard Patriarch Al-Rahi nominating him and was surprised and thanked him", confirming that "I did not launch my nomination campaign and did not communicate with the deputies or embassies and did not take any step that suggests this matter".As for Deputy Asaad Dergham, he clarified the positions he had announced and his position intersected with what Deputy Salim Aoun said. While opinions varied between those in favor of nominating Azour and those who are hesitant or opposed, Bassil spoke about "an agreement made with the opposition to nominate Azour and that work is underway to issue a joint statement between all parties", clarifying that "it is not necessary to make the decision today within the FPM", according to sources who said that "the session in the presence of General Aoun was closer to frankness and exploring all options", and that Bassil was keen on the presence of the Tashnaq deputies and Deputy Mohammed Yahya, to discuss all positions".These developments coincided with the visit of Patriarch Beshara Al-Rahi to the Vatican, where he informed the Prime Minister of the Vatican, Pietro Parolin, that the Christian forces categorically reject any party imposing any presidential candidate on them, before arriving in Paris where he met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace for an hour.The latter reiterated a statement made during his reception of Al-Rahi to affirm that "France's actions in Lebanon are only aimed at preserving the unity of the country and its safety, protecting its inhabitants by alleviating the economic and social effects resulting from the current political and institutional stagnation, and preserving the existing model of coexistence".