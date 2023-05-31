The Power of Numbers: How 57, 44, 19, and 8 Could Determine Lebanon's Presidency

2023-05-31 | 03:28
The Power of Numbers: How 57, 44, 19, and 8 Could Determine Lebanon's Presidency
5min
The Power of Numbers: How 57, 44, 19, and 8 Could Determine Lebanon's Presidency

"Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri is taking his time in calling a new session to elect a President. He is working with Hezbollah to secure 65 votes for their candidate, the head of the "Marada" movement, Sleiman Frangieh. Meanwhile, an agreement has emerged in recent days between the opposition and the head of the "Free Patriotic Movement", MP Gebran Bassil, which could overturn the presidential equation and permanently remove the "FPM" from the ranks supporting the "Shia duo" candidate.

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
Lebanon is experiencing several scenarios for the presidential battle: The first scenario is the continued disruption and the inability of the internal factors to elect a President. The second scenario, still considered unlikely, involves external parties decisively engaging, leading to an international and regional agreement determining the identity of the new president. The third scenario is that everyone, under international pressure, agrees to go to the session and leave the choice to the ballot box. In this case, the 1970 election scenario may be repeated, when the candidate of the "Triple Alliance" and the "Center" bloc, Sleiman Frangieh, beat the candidate of the "Shehabi Path", Elias Sarkis, by a single vote.
If the battle takes on the characteristics of the latter scenario, the counting and "collage" will be at their peak. A preliminary look, before the battle heats up, suggests that if the opposition and the "Free Patriotic Movement" finally agree on the name of the former Minister Jihad Azour, Parliament will witness a fierce battle between Frangieh and Azour. Here, the advantage goes to the logic of numbers and counts. In an initial breakdown of the parliamentary numbers before the competition intensifies and the political forces and embassies exert pressure, the scene is as follows:

The Sleimanists:
The confirmed deputies who will vote for Frangieh are:
The "Shiite duo" bloc: 31 deputies.
Frangieh's bloc: 4 deputies, namely Tony Frangieh, Malham Touk, Farid al-Khazen, and Michel Elias al-Murr.
The "National Accord" bloc, which includes 5 deputies: Faisal Karami, Hassan Murad, Mohammed Yahya, Adnan Trabulsi, and Taha Naji.
The Alawi deputy of Tripoli, Haider Nasser, and deputies Jihad al-Samad, Abdul Rahman al-Bizri, and Abdul Karim Kabara.

The Jihadists:
The confirmed deputies who will vote for Azour are:
The "Strong Republic" bloc, which includes 19 deputies.
The "Strong Lebanon" bloc, which includes 17 deputies. Here, information indicates that when Basil faced the disagreement inside the "Strong Lebanon" bloc regarding the presidential entitlement, Basil's response was decisive: the 17 deputies will vote with him as he handles the internal matters in his bloc. There is no opposition to Azour's choice, and the bloc will go to the session with a single voice, as well as confirming the stand of the "Tashnaq" in the same electoral trench with the "Current" and the Christian majority.
The "Lebanese Phalanges" bloc: 4 deputies.
The "Renewal" bloc, which includes 4 deputies: Michel Mouawad, Ashraf Rifi, Fouad Makhzoumi, and Adib Abdul Massih.
6 deputies from the "Change".
The "Islamic Group" deputy Imad al-Hout and deputies who informed the opposition of their candidate's path: Charbel Massaad, Michel Douaihy, Ihab Mattar, Bilal al-Houshaimi, Jean Talouzian, Ghassan Skaff.

The Grays:
The deputies who are still in the gray circle and have not decided their choice are:
The "National Moderation" bloc: 6 deputies who are waiting for clear Saudi support, which is not secured. While Berri confirms their vote for Frangieh, there are confirmations from the bloc not to oppose the Christian consensus amid information about its division between Frangieh and the opposition candidate.
The "Tashnaq" bloc: 3 deputies, even though it confirms not to oppose the Christian consensus and Basil's pledge to do so.
5 deputies from "Change", in addition to deputies: Neemat Freim, Oussama Saad, Michel Daher, Jamil Abboud, Nabil Badr.
The awaited position remains for the "Democratic Gathering" bloc, which includes 8 deputies, and it confirms so far voting with a white paper awaiting a decisive stance. But there are several factors and indicators on the table, the first of which is the "Gathering's" confirmation of not entering a battle against the Christian consensus, as well as not confronting the "Shia duo". The second is the deputy Taymour Jumblatt's handling of the presidential file and his absolute refusal to elect Frangieh, which makes it likely that he will align with the opposition.
In the tally, the opposition candidate has secured 57 votes without the "Democratic Gathering", "Tashnaq", and "National Moderation", versus 44 votes for Frangieh (although his supporters confirm securing around 55 votes), while 19 deputies remain in the gray circle, and 8 votes for the "Democratic Gathering" are waiting for the decisive moment to determine their alignment. 
Most of the gray deputies have announced their opposition to electing Frangieh except for the "National Moderation" bloc, and some of them will vote with a white paper if they do not agree with the opposition, which means a certain loss for Frangieh in the second round if things continue as they are.
These numbers indicate the relief prevailing in the opposition after its agreement with the "Free Patriotic Movement", which will establish a new equation that cannot be overridden parliamentarily and even by charter, as the Christian majority has become in the place opposing the election of the "Shia duo" candidate.

