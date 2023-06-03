Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon

Press Highlights
2023-06-03 | 01:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Jihad Azour&#39;s nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon

With the expected official announcement of the opposition forces aligning with the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), and the former minister Jihad Azour's nomination for the presidency, the presidential file enters a new phase of confrontation, with the anticipated field being the Parliament.

However, the available information indicates that the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, will not call for a session promptly.
 
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.
 
It appears that Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi had informed the French that he would engage in a new round of contacts with Muslim counterparts to persuade them to proceed with consensus, considering the existence of multiple candidates. He stated that he cannot endorse one candidate without the other if both receive significant support in Parliament. He is also incapable of pressuring either of them to withdraw. All he can do is intensify dialogue between all parties in hopes of reaching an understanding on a name that is not considered a challenge to any faction or sect.

For this reason, coordination meetings among the supporters of former minister Sleiman Frangieh have pointed out the necessity of giving some time for the tension accompanying Azour's nomination to cool down, especially since vote-counting at this moment does not yield consistent results. Many are betting that the quorum battle will reemerge at the forefront.

Opposition sources have revealed "coordinating meetings that took place in the past two days to finalize the announcement of endorsing Azour's nomination and sending a strong signal for Christian unity behind one name."

"The Lebanese Forces and the Kataeb Party aspired to hold a press conference that includes all the forces endorsing Azour's nomination or issue a joint statement signed by all," the sources stated.

However, this point has not been settled yet, revealing that "the most acceptable scenario so far is to announce Azour's nomination from the residence of former opposition candidate MP Michel Moawad, who is supposed to read a statement announcing his withdrawal in favor of Azour, in the presence of representatives from the Lebanese Forces, the Kataeb Party and Change MPs."

According to this scenario, the FPM is expected to announce its support for Azour independently. The process of scrutinizing the votes that the movement will mobilize in favor of Azour will begin amid some MPs insist on rejecting voting for him or Frangieh. These MPs have entered into a conflict with the head of the movement, MP Gebran Bassil, and it is still unknown how they will react if Bassil restricts the movement's stance to supporters without returning to them.

The past few hours witnessed an acceleration in the pace of the presidential movement after Patriarch al-Rahi's speech upon his return from Paris regarding "a move he will initiate towards all components, including Hezbollah."

This is especially significant as the details of the talk about Azour's nomination and the hype it generated confirmed that there is no possibility of achieving any positive breakthrough in the presidential file, according to prominent political sources who considered these developments as painting a grim picture awaiting Lebanon. Quoting a senior reference, they said, "what is happening does not only take us back to square one but makes things even gloomier."

Moreover, Al-Rahi met with Bassil on Friday and briefed him on the results of his visit to Europe, which raised concerns for some opposition forces, expressing fears that "Bassil would exploit the patriarch's call for dialogue to postpone the announcement of supporting Azour and gain more time as he had done repeatedly." He still calls for consensus and shows concern about confronting Hezbollah.

While sources pointed out that "the opposition is currently focusing on communicating with Sunni MPs to convince them of the Azour option," everyone is waiting for the position of the Progressive Socialist Party.

In addition, the sources revealed that "in the past hours, there has been continuous contact with the Democratic Gathering bloc MPs, causing great confusion within the Socialists." This coincided with information indicating that Walid Jumblatt, who strongly supports Azour, is currently considering his stance concerning the significant challenges and his fear of Azour's transformation from a settlement candidate into a challenging candidate. Jumblatt still prefers not to side with anyone.

In this context, well-informed sources mentioned the visit of former minister Ghazi Aridi to Ain al-Tineh, where he met with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri before the bloc announces its final stance after a meeting scheduled for next Tuesday.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Jihad Azour

Nomination

Ignite

Tension

Presidential

File

Presidency

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-06

Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-02

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-26

Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-02

Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-01

Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Tinder will remove social handles from bios as part of its updated community guidelines

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-26

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Middle East
07:17

NATO member Turkey to send troops to Kosovo amid unrest in the north

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More