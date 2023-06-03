News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
Press Highlights
2023-06-03 | 01:38
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
With his departure from the Banque du Liban (BDL) governorship, Riad Salameh is making significant changes to the bank's budget.
Weeks ago, $16.5 billion was transferred to the state's treasury, although the International Monetary Fund (IMF) did not admit it, with Finance Minister Youssef Khalil remaining silent.
This article is originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa Al-Watan.
Salameh justifies this transfer as treasury advances that had accumulated from the BDL to the Finance Ministry to purchase fuel for Lebanon's electricity, knowing that government budgets do not recognize the accounting methods of the central bank.
Meanwhile, it was revealed on Friday that Salameh reduced the item of "other assets" by LBP 77 trillion and transferred it to what he called the "exchange rate stability fund."
However, this number represents a loss anyway. Still, Salameh deliberately transferred it to the cost of defending the lira after obtaining approval from the Prime Minister and the Finance Ministry for measures that reduced the dollar exchange rate from LBP 143,000 about two months ago to around LBP 94,000 currently.
Thus, he seems to be saying that the cost of market manipulation also falls on the state, without knowing where the Finance Ministry will record this accounting process.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Press Highlights
Riad Salameh
Bold
Moves
Banque du Liban
BDL
Departure
Term
Governorship
Lebanon
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-20
Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain
Press Highlights
2023-05-20
Lebanon grapples with the challenge of replacing Banque du Liban's Governor: Riad Salameh's fate uncertain
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
Lebanon News
2023-05-19
Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:12
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:12
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
01:03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
Press Highlights
01:03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-02
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
2023-06-02
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-01
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
Press Highlights
2023-06-01
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-25
Montenegro court overturns Terraform founder Do Kwon’s bail
Variety
2023-05-25
Montenegro court overturns Terraform founder Do Kwon’s bail
0
World
05:56
Japan's growing military strength not a threat – minister
World
05:56
Japan's growing military strength not a threat – minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-01
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
Lebanon News
2023-06-01
#OurWorldOurPlayground: LBCI's Campaign Spotlights Three Lebanese Teams Competing on the Global Basketball Stage
0
World
08:47
Senegal's protest-hit capital left with looted shops and debris
World
08:47
Senegal's protest-hit capital left with looted shops and debris
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
14:28
Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'
Middle East
14:28
Congo-UAE gold export deal raises 'great concerns'
2
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
Press Highlights
01:38
Riad Salameh's bold moves amidst Banque du Liban departure
3
Press Highlights
01:12
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:12
Jihad Azour's nomination ignites tension in presidential file amid grim outlook for Lebanon
4
Press Highlights
01:03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
Press Highlights
01:03
Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine
5
Lebanon News
07:25
Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold
Lebanon News
07:25
Case of Lebanese ambassador to France continues to unfold
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Turning the page: A new chapter in Iran-US relations
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
Forging consensus: The path to endorsing Jihad Azour's nomination
8
Lebanon News
13:40
Lebanese authorities detain suspects linked to the Saudi national kidnapping
Lebanon News
13:40
Lebanese authorities detain suspects linked to the Saudi national kidnapping
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More