Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file

Press Highlights
2023-06-05
High views
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt&#39;s vacation decision in the presidential file
2min
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file

In the presidential file, the recent concern of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri lies in receiving the decision of former MP Walid Jumblatt's travel to France for a vacation that may extend for about ten days, leaving the matter to his son, MP Taymour. Berri interpreted the move as "an attempt to avoid embarrassment towards him personally."

Sources from the Amal-Hezbollah duo to "Al-Akhbar" stated that "the opposition miscalculated and will not back down from the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, in any way. We will fight his battle just as we fought the battle of former President Michel Aoun until the end. We will not accept Azour, who came to us initially presenting himself as a consensus president, and today he has turned into a challenging candidate."
 
However, the sources told "Al-Akhbar" that "the scenario of MP Michel Moawad in the Parliament will be repeated, and even if a session is held, there will be no quorum, once, twice, and thrice, and things will return to a negative stalemate."

The sources considered that MP Gebran Bassil "has ended up in the other trap, and all his attempts to play with words are no longer effective. He can do what he wants, but we will not back down."

