News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Press Highlights
2023-06-07 | 00:31
High views
Share
Share
3
min
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
The Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, put an end to speculations and rumors that have circulated since the announcement of the next session to elect the president on June 14th by stating that the Amal Movement and Hezbollah will not cast a blank ballot.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar.
Berri affirmed, "We will vote for Sleiman Frangieh. All of us will vote for him, including our allies. None of us has said that we will cast a blank ballot. We voted with a blank ballot before announcing our nomination for Frangieh. We would not be in this situation today if they had accepted the dialogue I called for twice."
When asked if his position was decisive and final, the Speaker replied, "Didn't we nominate him? We did. If we do not vote for him, it means we have abandoned him. Other blocs may want to cast a blank ballot because they are not satisfied with the candidates. This is a political stance, and we are not considering this option."
Regarding concerns about the session being disrupted due to complaints that follow it, Berri answered, "There are some who previously said and continue to say in the opposing team that they will disrupt the session if their candidate does not win. But they asked us to schedule a session, and we did. Let's see what happens after that."
When asked if the presidential election session will be as insisted upon, Berri replied, "That is what I do not know. They said they now have a serious candidate. Let's see."
When asked about the division within the parliament that usually accompanies the presidential election sessions, Berri attributed it to the electoral law, saying, "It is the worst electoral law we have ever known."
"It is a 'mini-Orthodox law,' nobody in the world has heard of the parliament being prevented from legislating and the government from convening due to necessity," Berri added.
Coordination meetings
On the eve of Berri's invitation to the session next week, Hezbollah and Amal Movement initiated coordination meetings to discuss the steps and options that can be taken in the face of the opposing group's plan to reject Frangieh's nomination.
This comes after the aligning between the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and opposition forces on the nomination of former minister Jihad Azour, whom the opposing team sees as a challenging candidate aimed at pushing him to withdraw support for Frangieh and agree on a third candidate.
However, sources told Al-Akhbar that these meetings would expand to include the Marada Movement, as trilateral meetings will begin involving the political assistant to Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hajj Hussein Khalil, MP Ali Hassan Khalil, and former minister Youssef Fenianos to discuss expected scenarios and possible steps to be taken.
In this context, informed sources stressed that all options are on the table, starting with boycotting the session or obstructing the quorum, knowing that Azour's nomination is not serious and that the aim is to solidify positions and secure votes for Azour that surpass those obtained by Frangieh. This may be used by FPM's Gebran Bassil as an additional threatening way, believing that it will push the pro-Frangieh camp to retract his nomination."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Lebanese
Nabih Berri
Presidency
Presidential
Election
Electoral Session
Parliament
Next
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-06
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
2023-06-06
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-05
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
Press Highlights
2023-06-05
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:16
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
Press Highlights
02:16
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-06
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
2023-06-06
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-06
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
Press Highlights
2023-06-06
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-05
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
Press Highlights
2023-06-05
Nabih Berri expresses concern over Jumblatt's vacation decision in the presidential file
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
0
World
2023-03-10
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
World
2023-03-10
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Former President Aoun's surprise visit to Syria raises questions, sparks speculation
2
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
3
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
Lebanon News
10:18
Assad met Aoun to affirm mutual benefits of the Syria-Lebanon relationship
4
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Free Patriotic Movement reaffirms endorsement of Jihad Azour in presidential elections
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
News Bulletin Reports
12:42
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
6
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Eight days before the twelfth presidential election round, the picture remains unclear
8
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More