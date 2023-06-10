Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations

2023-06-10 | 01:27
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations
3min
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations

The file of the European prosecution against the Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank, Riad Salameh, is nearing completion in several countries concerned, especially those where Salameh has assets, accounts, and properties.  

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.  
 
However, suspicions extend beyond Salameh and the names mentioned so far. After the indictment of former minister and Chairman of the board of Al-Mawarid Bank Marwan Kheireddine, surprises are on the way, according to what an informed judicial source told Nidaa al-Watan.    

The source says, "We will not be surprised by the request of Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, to be investigated by European judges as a witness in the first stage, as happened with others in this case, provided that his testimony is later evaluated to establish the necessary facts."  

It adds, "It is only a matter of time, and events may accelerate after he departs from the government's presidency." 

The source points out two aspects of the case. The first is the indictment against Mikati by human rights activists and those affected, as happened with Salameh.  

The second relates to the mention of his financial company in operations and transfers with a company related to the Salameh family. In the first aspect, other names of politicians suspected of corruption, who are being prosecuted in several European countries, especially France, will emerge. 

Previously, the Principality of Liechtenstein had requested the assistance of the Lebanese judiciary in the embezzlement lawsuit against Salameh, inquiring about the financial relationship between Salameh and the brother of Prime Minister Najib Mikati, as well as financial transfers between their two companies that took place in 2016.  

They also asked about any information available to the Lebanese judiciary regarding an agency contract between SI2SA, owned by Riad Salameh, and the M1 Group affiliated with Taha Mikati, a partner, and brother of Prime Minister Najib Mikati.  

According to the request, tens of millions of dollars were transferred between the two companies in 2016, when the "financial engineering" launched. 

The source mentioned one piece of information about the conflict of interests: the sale of the Egyptian "EFG Hermes" stake in Bank Audi in 2010, part of which was transferred to the M1 Group owned by Najib and Taha Mikati.  

There were rumors at the time about the direct involvement of the Central Bank of Lebanon in the deal to support and expedite its completion. 

Last year, the Principality of Monaco also opened an investigation into a money laundering file related to PM Mikati. 

Sources from Salameh's prosecution lawyer in France confirmed that "after all the investigations regarding Salameh and his aides, it is likely that we will witness many additional allegations."
 

