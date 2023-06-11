The political scene in Beirut appears to be more like a relentless confrontation rather than "a democratic exercise," as it should be in the process of electing a President for the Republic in the parliamentary session scheduled for next Wednesday.

With the country experiencing a presidential vacancy for nearly eight months, the 12th session of the Parliament is being held in an intense political atmosphere filled with defamation, and threats, as if knives are being sharpened instead of resorting to the ballot box.

Two candidates are competing in the election session, which, naturally, will not result in the election of a president. The "natural" candidate is Sleiman Frangieh, while the "rescue" candidate is Jihad Azour, in an election taking place over the ruins of a crumbling country.

Frangieh will speak today from his stronghold in Zgharta (Northern Lebanon) in a speech commemorating the 45th anniversary of his family's assassination.

There is heightened anticipation for his words about the battle and its directions, whether he will engage in it or abstain (as some are promoting) to break the deadlock.

The deadlock lies in the fact that the "Shiite duo," namely Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Hezbollah, continues to deal with the national process in a manner of "either Sleiman Frangieh or no one," thus leading a group of blocs and MPs to support Azour as if it were a plot to "isolate the Shiites."

What about Azour, if he speaks? He is the one who has maintained silence since he was announced as a candidate from outside the traditional club, capable with his knowledge, experience, culture, relationships, and convictions of saving Lebanon with a "roadmap" that he fully understands.



Anyone who meets the former minister and current Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund, Jihad Azour, whether by chance, for a particular matter, or even through a phone call, realizes that this knowledgeable man, a scion of a political family that resembles no one but Lebanon, is adept in his experience, relationships, and steadfast in his convictions of "coexistence."

He is not the Jihad Azour who is being bombarded with accusations and descriptions by political and media propaganda machines, unfounded allegations, and attributions that have no basis in reality. He is being held responsible for mistakes and sins in which he had no involvement.

Those who were able to communicate with Azour in the past few hours have concluded that he is convinced that any delay in the election session scheduled for next Wednesday would mean a return to the external track, which the opposing team is more comfortable with than the internal track given its current balance.

They also believe that the strategy of Frangieh relies, until now, on improving the number of votes he will receive, demonstrating that he still can rally support around him and re-launch his presidential race.

While these individuals sensed a certain ambiguity surrounding the Wednesday session, making it difficult to speculate or deal with final outcomes, they failed to understand the need to interpret Azour's actions at the International Monetary Fund as part of a specific step related to the presidential deadline. It is a natural process and part of a more natural mechanism rather than a choice. Whether a second step will occur towards the 14th of the month or thereafter remains subject to developments.

These individuals, along with Azour, have raised the question of how the Wednesday session has turned into a fierce confrontation, resembling an intense battle where "psychological warfare" and threatening language are employed.

Some wondered if this hostile atmosphere would make the former finance minister count to ten regarding the presidency.

However, they came away with the impression that Azour firmly believes there should be no approach based on confrontation. He sees the presidential elections as a democratic and honorable competition mandated by the constitution and the mechanisms of power rotation at the presidential level every six years.

Therefore, there is no need for it to escalate beyond competition within the framework of democratic and parliamentary rules while maintaining natural political jockeying connected to the battle's circumstances and requirements.

Those who have interacted with Azour have concluded that his project does not rely on alignment or confrontation but on openness and pragmatism in facing significant challenges.

He has proven throughout his career and performance in recent months that he is open to everyone and does not set red lines for himself regarding communication with others or dialogue on any topic or issue.



An economic rescue, and those who listen hear Azour reaffirm multiple times that he is an open-minded and moderate individual in his experience and that Lebanon, in this critical situation, needs an economic rescue to regain the trust of the international community.

This requires a man who can convince both the internal and external actors, Arab and international ones, that he has a project, a vision, and the ability to succeed based on experience, not just on having a plan. Since times have changed, ChatGPT can prepare a plan for anyone who wants one.

Those who listen to Azour sense the importance he attaches to reestablishing relations with the Arab world, especially the Gulf countries, after Lebanon's costly distancing from them.

He believes in his ability to rebuild trust with the Arab depth of "the land of the cedars" based on his exceptional relationships with regional countries.

These relationships can serve as a shortcut to helping Lebanon but also require a dual internal path. First and foremost, it is necessary to regain the trust of the surrounding environment. In parallel, understanding the world and the transformations taking place in the region is crucial. The tiny nation must be in tune with its pulse, addressing the issues that matter in accordance with major changes and their multidimensional dimensions. One of these issues is the Syrian refugee file.

Those who engage with Azour believe he embodies a triangle of qualities that the future president should possess. It begins with his ability to communicate effectively and his knowledge of regional affairs. He has a track record that enables him to regain trust in Lebanon quickly, and this should be the starting point.

They hear from the former minister that he is an independent, open-minded, and Arab-oriented individual based on his background and upbringing. He is methodical, pragmatic, and non-confrontational, firmly believing that partnership is the key to problem-solving. He sees the Taef Agreement as the best common ground and the proper foundation for coexistence.

These individuals analyze the situation and conclude that what is needed is a president who possesses leadership and execution qualities. This is precisely what Azour embodies based on his experience, upbringing, and convictions. They are drawn to what they hear; confirming Azour's nomination by certain factions does not mean adopting someone else's agenda.

They also take note of a precedent that occurred in Lebanon after the civil war, where a Lebanese consensus was reached without any external interference, involving a group of parties, movements, and non-sectarian figures with different approaches, all agreeing on a candidate whom they deemed best for this stage.



They quickly raise questions about how the opposing team maneuvered the presidential race and nominated Azour as a representative of guardianship and the International Monetary Fund, implying that they have not successfully dispelled the concerns of those who do not support him.

From what they have heard, they conclude that the opposing team knows Azour's beliefs, as they have maintained communication and dialogue with him.

They recognize that his openness is a characteristic and a practice based on reaching out to everyone and extending a helping hand. They understand that the former Minister of Finance is not seeking the presidency for personal gain but rather to fulfill an important role that can only succeed through cooperation with everyone, built on understanding others, trust, adherence to the principles of dialogue and convergence, and the absence of any ambiguities or unclear points.

According to these individuals, Azour doesn't dwell too much on the presidential race, which has intensified in the past few hours.

It's natural for tensions to rise, it's part of the game, but it doesn't make him change his approach based on openness, respect for others, and cooperation with everyone.

No matter how intense the attacks may be, they won't alter his convictions, which he builds based on his own approach rather than reacting to the other party. He is a man of action, not a reaction.

They sense that Azour doesn't dismiss the opposing team's concerns, given the unexpected unfolding dynamics. It may require reassurance, clarification, explanation, and serious consideration of these concerns.

When the possibilities regarding the outcome of the upcoming session are raised before Azour, such as the possibility of invalidating the quorum of the second round while obtaining 65 votes in the first round, making him president with a suspended mandate but without any Shiite votes, his visitors hear that the results will be known in due time, away from speculation and analysis.

It's still early to discuss before opening the ballot box and reading the results. They also remind him that in 2016, Speaker Nabih Berri did not vote for President Michel Aoun. Still, he congratulated him and considered him president.

His emphasis strikes those who listen to Azour that he is not a candidate against the duo (Hezbollah and Speaker Berri) or anyone else.

Instead, he has one goal, which is salvation. He affirms that he has never declared himself a candidate to undermine the concept of coexistence but rather for cooperation.

In this competition, he hopes it will be honorable, with winners and losers. He has no problem with not winning, just as he has no qualms about winning.

Any victory should not be interpreted as breaking a fundamental political component in Lebanon.

These individuals hear a firm conviction that any president cannot succeed without the cooperation of everyone. There is a great deal of respect that Azour holds for Berri, with whom he has a historical, personal, and distinctive family relationship. This makes cooperation and coordination with him a matter of utmost importance dictated by responsibility and convictions.

Furthermore, there is also a great deal of respect in dealing with Hezbollah. Therefore, there is no room for approaches discussing confrontation, isolation, or exclusion.

When asked about the hesitant or indecisive MPs, the questioners conclude that Lebanon is going through an exceptional situation and a crisis it has never experienced before in its history, particularly regarding the financial and economic aspects, the erosion of trust, and the fear of the future.

The country is battling to regain confidence, economic sovereignty, and the ability to rise again. There is a sense of regret for the current state of Lebanon, which was once a leading nation in the region and represented a unique case in its surroundings.

Lebanon must regain its position and reopen itself to the countries that have always been a safety net for it, as well as restore the confidence of foreign entities that it can receive assistance.

From Azour's words, listeners infer that it is the MPs' responsibility to make their choices based on who has the capability and eligibility to lead such a battle. It is not a matter of relationships and friendships but rather should be governed by criteria rooted in the project, the journey, and the experience.

When confronted with the notion that he may be just a technical president, those who listen to Azour hear that from his position (at the IMF), he deals with more than 40 countries in the region, from Gulf countries to Iran, Pakistan, Egypt, Morocco, Central Asian countries, and the Caucasus.

He maintains connections with leaders of nations and senior officials, which makes someone in such a position more than just a technical person. However, it should be noted that being a technical person is beneficial for understanding issues, refining leadership skills, and adapting to the era and its transformations at various levels.

It does not surprise those who listen to Azour that he is convinced that the current phase in Lebanon necessitates openness, regaining trust, and understanding how to repair a crippled economy.

It requires engaging in a language of reason rather than resorting to force or rigidity. From his approach, one can deduce a message to hesitant MPs that they were elected to secure an opportunity for Lebanon to overcome the crisis.

They should consider where the country's interests lie as it stands at a critical crossroads. The next choice must be commensurate with the challenges, ensuring Lebanon is on the right path. This requires selecting the right person based on their knowledge, experience, and ability to leverage their relationships for Lebanon's benefit.



When the issue of appointing France's former Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as a personal envoy of President Emmanuel Macron to oversee the presidential file alongside Arab and international interests is brought up to Azour, those who listen to him hear that there is external interest in helping Lebanon overcome its crisis.

However, the international community can only fulfill this role if the Lebanese themselves help themselves.

The presence of interest from a country like France and the appointment of such a prominent figure to address the crisis in Lebanon is crucial for the country. The Lebanese need to understand that international and Gulf interests are rational, not emotional, and extend beyond politics and brotherhood. They are now based on reform, as evidenced by interactions with other countries, indicating a shift in support criteria and foundations.

According to Azour's listeners, there is no place for those who promote the idea that his supporters are using him solely to exclude Frangieh and not as a candidate with a real chance of success.

They conclude that he did not enter the race with commitments to any party but rather with an approach that has garnered support from a group of political forces that do not agree on other issues. This is good and has also found support from independent MPs, which is even better.

This choice has received broad support, and he is prepared for a rescue mission without serving any party's agenda. If the opportunity arises for him to put his experience and abilities in the service of Lebanon, then let it be.

He will work with determination and his relationships to ensure the success and salvation of the country. If another person is chosen, there is no problem.

People who communicate with Azzour feel his determination to affirm that he will not be the president of a team but of all of Lebanon.

He emphasizes that he has not committed to the programs of any team or agenda but rather to what he considers a "roadmap" that he possesses to bring the country out of its crisis. He focuses on ensuring that the elections are conducted according to the constitution and on how to reassure others who consider this a battle rather than a democratic competition.

Those who listen to Azour sense his insistence on the need for the elections to lead to revival and accelerate Lebanon's return to the Arab world, from which it has been disconnected for years.

It is also time to turn the page and open a new chapter in this context, considering that Lebanon's Arab depth is fundamental, and its value was only realized after losing it. Making this a priority should be the foremost concern for any president.