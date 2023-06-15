News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
Press Highlights
2023-06-15 | 00:56
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
The results of the twelfth session of electing a president for the republic have established several constants that cannot be deviated from.
Firstly, the ability to elect a president is contingent upon consensus. Despite the increasing voices calling for confrontation, no party can unilaterally produce a president.
Secondly, the ability of the Shiite duo to attract unexpected votes, especially from the Sunni or Christian communities, and their ability to secure a high number of votes for themselves, was unexpected in favor of Sleiman Frangieh.
This article was originally published in, translated from Lebanese newspaper al-Modon.
The opposing forces to Frangieh wanted to imply that around 70 deputies did not want him to assume power. However, the duo also worked to show that about 68 deputies do not support Azour.
Undoubtedly, the duo worked quietly and exerted pressure to shape the outline of these numbers.
They worked to narrow the gap between Azour and Frangieh to less than ten votes.
It is also important to note the critical point of contact between US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and Speaker Nabih Berri.
This has divided the Lebanese people in terms of interpretation.
Some opponents rushed to consider that Washington is pressuring to ensure the continuation of the session and prevent the quorum from being lost, or else there will be sanctions.
On the contrary, supporters of Berri believe that Nuland's contact itself is a sign of continued coordination with him and reliance on him and that he will not be subject to sanctions.
Based on this discrepancy in readings, it is necessary to pause and consider the mechanism of the US action, which always intentionally sends contradictory signals.
Examining the battle in its general form from multiple angles is necessary.
It should be noted that external parties oppose Sleiman Frangieh's rise. This became evident in the meetings among the five countries. After Saudi Arabia lifted its veto on Sleiman Frangieh, there had to be a gathering of opposition forces around a candidate.
This opposition received insufficient external support to raise Azour's votes above sixty.
The reduction of conflict intensity led to the increase in Frangieh's votes through the votes of Sunnite deputies, who tried to seek external signals and conduct consultations but did not receive them.
Practically, no one emerged with an apparent defeat. Still, it was a serious attempt to remove Sleiman Frangieh from the race.
Jihad Azour's numbers solidified his position in the equation and, therefore, in any serious negotiations, but on the condition that the criterion is consensus, especially since the man emphasizes his keenness to communicate with the Shiite duo and has not cut off communication in the first place.
The session practically established a static situation that will remain in place for a long time while opening the door for many negotiation processes by each party to improve its conditions and the possibility of seeking a third candidate.
However, this must be subject to a fundamental criterion: reaching a president capable of securing more than eighty votes based on the principles of consensus.
This raises many questions about how to find this candidate and whether it will pave the way for the Army Commander. The fundamental question is, what does Hezbollah want to go in this direction?
What happened in the session confirms that many efforts have been made to reduce tensions and prevent any party from trying to break the other.
Such intricate maneuvers can only occur with internal and external sponsorship, especially in the context of regional understandings and rapprochements, where no party wants to break the other while awaiting multiple events.
The most prominent of these is the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to France, followed by the visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister to Iran, and the possibility of resuming external communication regarding the revival of the Quintet Committee, after the visit of the French envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Presidency
Elections
French envoy's visit and Qatari influence: Factors in Lebanon's presidential race
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-11
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
Lebanon News
2023-06-11
Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
Lebanon News
2023-06-09
Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-05
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
Press Highlights
2023-06-05
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
French envoy's visit and Qatari influence: Factors in Lebanon's presidential race
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
French envoy's visit and Qatari influence: Factors in Lebanon's presidential race
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-13
Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment
Press Highlights
2023-06-13
Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-13
Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh
Press Highlights
2023-06-13
Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-13
Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case
World News
2023-06-13
Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-16
Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-28
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-28
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
0
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Blast in Turkey explosives factory kills five
Middle East News
2023-06-10
Blast in Turkey explosives factory kills five
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
2
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
3
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
4
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
5
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
6
Lebanon News
06:47
Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President
Lebanon News
06:47
Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President
7
Lebanon News
09:03
Samy Gemayel praises 'uprising' in Parliament for rejecting imposition and threat
Lebanon News
09:03
Samy Gemayel praises 'uprising' in Parliament for rejecting imposition and threat
8
Lebanon News
08:16
Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole
Lebanon News
08:16
Geagea: What happened in parliament is real obstruction for presidential elections as a whole
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More