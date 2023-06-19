Hezbollah seems willing to continue with the nomination of the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh.

The party's position remains steadfast both for Hezbollah and Speaker Nabih Berri.

In anticipation of the visit of the personal envoy of the French President to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Shiite duo informed him that they are steadfast in their position and will not retreat from it, regardless of the maneuvers carried out by various political forces.

The duo still considers the agreements and meetings among opposition forces as maneuvers to change the negotiating conditions and block Frangieh's nomination.

Hezbollah is well aware that what has transpired confirms a negative equation or negative balance, in which the internal standard cannot lead to achieving a settlement in the next phase.

There is an urgent need for an external initiative, which France may renew with Le Drian's visit to Beirut in light of what the Saudi-French meeting may have produced.

Thus, the solution has become external. Previously, the French initiative was clear, but Paris needed to possess the executive tools to implement it.

These tools may be available if the Saudi position aligns with Paris' vision.

The French vision at this stage focuses on a fundamental point, which is the urgent need to fill the existing void in Lebanon as quickly as possible, while Saudi Arabia emphasizes the necessity of implementing the required reforms.

As long as Hezbollah and the Amal Movement cling to the option of Frangieh and show no readiness to explore another option, Frangieh remains the available choice to fill the void.

This is particularly true since Hezbollah's vision for electing a president does not only concern internal matters but has a strategic dimension that is linked to all the developments taking place in the region.

Therefore, the party wants a president who provides broad guarantees regarding the role of resistance, and it cannot repeat past experiences where it considered itself subjected to political shifts by presidents.

Secondly, the party believes that any settlement that may occur in Lebanon must be equal for all.

Thus, the party cannot accept giving up its ally in the presidency in exchange for the prime minister position going to a figure that does not align with its views and is affiliated with the opposing side.

The settlement requires balance, which can be achieved through the French initiative that was previously presented (the exchange).

The party does not seem far from providing all the necessary guarantees regarding the government's formation, composition, and balances to reassure the other side.

Despite the prevailing conviction in Lebanon that there are no guarantees and a government can be overthrown in six days while preserving the presidency for six years, the party appears confident in its ability to provide these guarantees and be responsible for them.

Considering the balances established in the recent parliamentary session, the party views the situation as extremely complicated.

If Speaker Nabih Berri calls for a second or third election session, the results will remain the same.

However, the party believes the opposition's candidate will become similar to Michel Moawad.

On the other hand, another perspective within the party considers Bassil to be still maneuvering, and he may shift his maneuver to propose the name of Ziad Baroud. It should be noted that other forces have previously announced their rejection of Baroud, and the party will not abandon Frangieh.

The party must rely on something other than the new French movement because it is necessary to consider what the US approach will entail in the coming phase.

The party believes that Washington has yet to declare any clear or public positions.

However, it has taken practical steps to convey clear messages, whether through sanctions, threats, or even providing the ingredients for the opposition forces to unite behind a candidate.

Therefore, the US track can hinder any internal dynamics capable of finding a formula for understanding.