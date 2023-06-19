Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

Press Highlights
2023-06-19 | 01:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian&#39;s last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

Former French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is scheduled to arrive as a personal envoy of President Emmanuel Macron. 
 
According to reports from AFP, Le Drian will hold talks with political officials, building upon discussions he had with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, during which they exchanged insights gained from recent meetings with Lebanese officials.
 
While the agency did not specify the duration of Le Drian's stay or provide details of his itinerary, it is reported that the French embassy has invited several heads of Lebanese blocs and parties to a lunch reception hosted by Le Drian at the Pine Palace on the following Friday afternoon.
 
 
Diplomatic sources informed the "al-Joumhouria" that Le Drian will embark on a "last chance mission" in Lebanon, timed and reinforced by the momentum generated from the recent meeting between the French President and the Saudi Crown Prince.
 
It has been revealed that Le Drian brings with him a new proposal that enjoys international support. The proposal suggests electing General Joseph Aoun, the Army Commander, as the President of the Republic. 
 
This comes after the last election session exposed the inability of various political parties to push through their choices.
 
However, political sources have questioned how this proposal will overcome existing objections, particularly from political factions such as the Amal Movement and Hezbollah, who support the nomination of Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement. 
 
They assert that electing the Army Commander would require a constitutional amendment, as would be the case for the Free Patriotic Movement.
 
These sources also highlight that Le Drian's mission is based on the understanding that Lebanese leaders have only two choices.
 
They can either prioritize Lebanon's interests over political and party calculations and agree to a presidential solution that leads to the election of a president in the very near future, followed by the swift formation of a government. 
 
Alternatively, they can opt for collective suicide by remaining trapped in a cycle of obstruction and division. This would open the door to dramatic scenarios that threaten to deepen the financial and economic crisis and jeopardize Lebanon's existence as a state and homeland.
 
It is known in this context that Le Drian had issued a warning to the leaders in Lebanon at the beginning of the crisis about the path they were taking, which led to "collective suicide" in a country likened to the Titanic sinking without music. 
 
He expressed serious concern that we may reach a point as the crisis in Lebanon worsens. Political leaders continue to neglect their duties towards their country, where Lebanon disappears. We lose it as a state and homeland.
 
 

Press Highlights

Lebanon

France

Presidency

Elections

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-18

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16

Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

France calls on Lebanon to seize opportunity of Wednesday's parliamentary session

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-18

The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-18

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-17

Jihad Azour denies withdrawal from presidential race with a potential return to IMF

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-16

Le Drian faces difficulty in reviving French initiative to resolve presidential crisis

LBCI
Sports News
07:19

Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal

LBCI
World News
2023-06-13

Saudi Crown Prince to visit Paris on Friday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Sports News
07:19

Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Urgent steps toward climate resilience, sustainable investment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More