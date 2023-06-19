Former French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is scheduled to arrive as a personal envoy of President Emmanuel Macron.

According to reports from AFP, Le Drian will hold talks with political officials, building upon discussions he had with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, during which they exchanged insights gained from recent meetings with Lebanese officials.

While the agency did not specify the duration of Le Drian's stay or provide details of his itinerary, it is reported that the French embassy has invited several heads of Lebanese blocs and parties to a lunch reception hosted by Le Drian at the Pine Palace on the following Friday afternoon.

Diplomatic sources informed the "al-Joumhouria" that Le Drian will embark on a "last chance mission" in Lebanon, timed and reinforced by the momentum generated from the recent meeting between the French President and the Saudi Crown Prince.

It has been revealed that Le Drian brings with him a new proposal that enjoys international support. The proposal suggests electing General Joseph Aoun, the Army Commander, as the President of the Republic.

This comes after the last election session exposed the inability of various political parties to push through their choices.

However, political sources have questioned how this proposal will overcome existing objections, particularly from political factions such as the Amal Movement and Hezbollah, who support the nomination of Sleiman Frangieh, the leader of the Marada Movement.

They assert that electing the Army Commander would require a constitutional amendment, as would be the case for the Free Patriotic Movement.

These sources also highlight that Le Drian's mission is based on the understanding that Lebanese leaders have only two choices.

They can either prioritize Lebanon's interests over political and party calculations and agree to a presidential solution that leads to the election of a president in the very near future, followed by the swift formation of a government.

Alternatively, they can opt for collective suicide by remaining trapped in a cycle of obstruction and division. This would open the door to dramatic scenarios that threaten to deepen the financial and economic crisis and jeopardize Lebanon's existence as a state and homeland.

It is known in this context that Le Drian had issued a warning to the leaders in Lebanon at the beginning of the crisis about the path they were taking, which led to "collective suicide" in a country likened to the Titanic sinking without music.

He expressed serious concern that we may reach a point as the crisis in Lebanon worsens. Political leaders continue to neglect their duties towards their country, where Lebanon disappears. We lose it as a state and homeland.