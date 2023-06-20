Parliament may witness unprecedented move by opposition MPs

Parliament may witness unprecedented move by opposition MPs
Parliament may witness unprecedented move by opposition MPs

Opposition MPs are expected to soon go to the Parliament without waiting for a new invitation from Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in response to the constitutional requirements for electing a new President of the Republic.

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
With this step, the sovereign MPs will break the cycle of obstruction practiced by the Amal Movement and Hezbollah throughout 12 parliamentary sessions.

In this context, Nidaa Al-Watan learned that this development was the subject of study and planning by 29 deputies who objected to the legislative session held on Monday in a statement they issued, describing it as "unconstitutional."

Some sources indicated that these MPs are planning to increase their numbers to reach around forty deputies to go together to Nejme Square. They have already invited all their colleagues to "convene immediately in an open election session with multiple rounds," as stipulated by the constitution.

However, according to sources close to the 29 deputies, their candidate, former minister Jihad Azour, remains their nominee. Azour received 59 votes in the previous election session, while the opposition candidate Sleiman Frangieh received 51.

The insistence of the 29 sovereign deputies on nominating Azour is accompanied by what he conveys to those he communicates with or meets with in Washington. Azour also stated that he is continuing the presidential battle.

He believed that the upcoming rounds would determine the actual chances and the possibility of increasing the number of deputies supporting him and surpassing the 59-vote mark. Therefore, he demands holding consecutive election sessions until a consensus is reached.

Moreover, it is expected that Azour will break his presidential silence to respond to the ongoing campaign against him following his occupancy as Minister of Finance between 2005 and 2008.

He affirmed that these allegations are false, distorted, and baseless.

He rejects being considered part of the "system" and asserts that he fulfilled the tasks entrusted to him and exited the country's political scene once he completed them.

The parliamentary movement and the anticipated actions of Azour gained significance on the eve of the arrival of the special envoy of French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Beirut.

Thus, the internal situation will carry weight in determining the future direction of the presidential crisis.

On the other hand, despite its unconstitutional nature, Monday's parliamentary session revealed once again the indirect approach taken by the Free Patriotic Movement Leader, MP Gebran Bassil.

He justified his party's participation in the session and ensuring the quorum under the pretext of "legislating essential matters." However, other alternatives do not provide Berri with justifications for legislating the presidential vacuum.

This means that Bassil remains committed to serving the interests of Hezbollah whenever necessary, as exemplified by Monday's session.
 

